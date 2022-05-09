Why could it cost more to stay cool this summer?

Electricity prices in the short-term (“spot”) wholesale markets in Australia are surging again. As I first drafted this, at 11.30pm on Tuesday, while electricity demands were not high, the prices quoted for each five-minute interval in Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia were around A$250 per megawatt-hour, roughly ten times what they would normally be. So far this year, average spot prices have been about 50% higher than last year in Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, about 80% higher in NSW, and 150% higher in Queensland. If it keeps up (which is likely), retail electricity prices will be on the rise...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO