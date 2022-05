According to unofficial results from the May 3 county Republican primary, Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron will lose his seat after four years. Challenger Joe Carr led the race with 37.61% of the vote, and Rhonda Allen, who serves as a commissioner in District 11, earned 34.2% of the vote. Ketron came away from the race with 24.59% and Aaron Coffey earned 3.25%.

