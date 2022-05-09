ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OR

Union County ballot return rate above state average

By DICK MASON The Observer
La Grande Observer
 3 days ago
LA GRANDE — Union County’s ballot return rate for the Tuesday, May 17, mail election is above the state average.

A total of 1,769 ballots for the primary election have been returned to the Union County Clerk’s Office as of 1 p.m. Friday, May 6. This is 9.23% of the 19,175 ballots sent out by the clerk’s office.

Ballot return statistics from the Secretary of State’s website, current as of 8 a.m. Friday, May 6, indicated that the state average was 5.4%. Union County’s return rate at that time was 8.1%.

Wheeler County topped the state then with a return percentage of 13.7%, and Deschutes County had the state’s low mark at 3%. Wallowa County had a return rate of 4.2%, Baker County’s rate was 6.4% and Umatilla County’s was 4.8%.

Four years ago a total of 2,330 ballots had been turned in at this time in Union County for the May 15, 2018, primary election. That year the total voter turnout for the May election was 47.01%, according to Lisa Feik, chief deputy of the Union County Clerk’s Office.

All Union County ballots must be returned to the county clerk’s office or a drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. Ballots return by mail must be postmarked on or before May 17 to be counted.

Outdoor ballot drop boxes are available in Union County in La Grande at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., and the Union County Clerk’s Office, 1001 Fourth St.; at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St.; at Elgin City Hall, 7908 Eighth St.; at Imbler City Hall, 180 Ruckman Ave.; at Island City’s city hall, 10605 Island Ave.; at North Powder City Hall, 635 Third St.; and at Union City Hall, 342 S. Main St.

