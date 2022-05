One of the main obstacles that people face when apartment haunting in Georgia is the income requirements. Majority of the apartments that you come across in Atlanta especially require for tenants to make no less than 2 and half times the monthly rent. For example, if you are attempting to rent an apartment that costs $1500 a month, the monthly income requirement would be $3,750 a month, which pretty high. It is very rare that you come across an apartment here that does not primary focus on one‘s income.

