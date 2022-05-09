TWENTY DAYS: Fun things to do in Farmington

Haze has been with the Connecticut Humane Society for 1 year and would love to find his new home in time for the beautiful summer weather. He spent part of the past year working on some knee issues with the staff medical team, and then began looking for his new home. He’s currently staying in a foster home, where we learned he gets an A+ for snuggling, he loves carrying big stuffed toys on his walks, and he starts wagging anytime you look in his direction.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO