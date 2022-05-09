TWENTY DAYS: Fun things to do in Farmington

Eights were wild for two lucky CT Lottery winners who cashed in winning $88,888 scratch-off tickets that were sold at the same liquor store in Connecticut. On Thursday, May 12, CT Lottery announced that two winning “Electric 7s” tickets worth nearly six figures that were sold in New Haven County at The Wine Press on Campbell Avenue in West Haven had been cashed in on the same day.
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Southington elementary school had an unexpected visitor today. A black bear made its way on to school property. It was caught on video running towards a teacher’s car. The superintendent, Steven Madancy, said the teacher spotted that bear right as buses were about to...
Haze has been with the Connecticut Humane Society for 1 year and would love to find his new home in time for the beautiful summer weather. He spent part of the past year working on some knee issues with the staff medical team, and then began looking for his new home. He’s currently staying in a foster home, where we learned he gets an A+ for snuggling, he loves carrying big stuffed toys on his walks, and he starts wagging anytime you look in his direction.
CONNECTICUT, USA — This Friday may be the 13th, but there's nothing spooky about the springtime happenings taking place across the state this weekend!. From apple hunts to a 10K race, there's plenty to do this weekend with friends and family!. Beginning Friday night and running until July 3...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Saturday night will be busy in the capital city. Hartford police say multiple events could cause heavy traffic downtown. The Yard Goats are playing the Portland Sea Dogs at Dunkin’ Donuts Park at 7 p.m., Hartford Athletic hosts New York Red Bulls II at Dillon Stadium at 7 p.m., and the KISS concert starts at XFinity Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now listed six of Connecticut’s eight counties as being in the high level for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Public Health. Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties are in the high category. Only Fairfield and New...
TODAY IN HISTORY: Kids get COVID vaccines, remembering a teen shooting victim, pizza shop shooting. 1 year ago in CT history: Kids got COVID vaccines. 5 years ago: Remember a teen shooting victim. 10 years ago: A pizza shop shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Unseasonable warm weather continues through the...
A very scary motor vehicle crash occurred Friday morning on Route 44 in Connecticut... and the results of the crash easily could have been much worse. The crash was in New Hartford. A car strikes a utility pole before flipping over... Connecticut State Police Troop B North Canaan had to...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a man apparently fell form a roof on Bath Street early Thursday. According to police, officers received numerous calls reporting a body on the side of Bath Street around 3:30 a.m. When police and medical personnel arrived, they discovered a man on...
Stretching only 110 miles east to west and 70 miles north to south, Connecticut may not be America’s biggest state. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in beauty. Connecticut is home to over 3,000 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, and their glistening magnificence adds to the state’s allure.
Hartford Police have issued a traffic advisory for Saturday night due to the Yard Goats Game, the Hartford Athletic Team and the KISS concert taking place all around 7 p.m. Donations up at breast milk bank as baby formula shortage continues. Updated: 11 hours ago. More funding to battle tick-borne...
NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness Ness is in New Milford for 20 Towns in 20 Days. New Milford has the longest town green in Connecticut. It accentuates a lovely downtown that is thriving once again, just like it did back in the 1990s. The 90s was a time when...
Black bear shooting in Newtown under investigation. TODAY IN HISTORY: Kids get COVID vaccines, remembering a teen shooting victim, pizza shop shooting. 1 year ago in CT history: Kids got COVID vaccines. 5 years ago: Remember a teen shooting victim. 10 years ago: A pizza shop shooting. Updated: 6 hours...
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A young farmer in New Milford has been making a huge impact in the lives of senior citizens in the greater Danbury area. As another flower blooms at the ‘From Flowers to Dirt’ flower farm in New Milford, another senior citizen in the Danbury area smiles.
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman in Bristol has dedicated her life to helping one special kind of animal. Some people rescue dogs, others rescue cats, but Cara Hennessey rescues pigs. “I’ve never bonded with an animal like I have with a pig.”. It started three years ago. “I’m...
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness News is revisiting the 90s in Bristol for 20 Towns in 20 Days. There is no love lost between Bristol Eastern and Bristol Central when it comes to that Thanksgiving morning annual football game. Folks who graduated from both high schools back in the 90s...
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — They’re small, pesky, and the lasting effects of their bites are enough to put people on the run. This is just one reason why the Milford Health Department is attacking mosquitos before they attack you. Their target is breeding sites, particularly those in densely populated areas. When it comes to fighting […]
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man police said has a history of committing burglaries in Rhode Island and Massachusetts was arrested for one in Connecticut. Troy Stone, 37, of Worcester, MA, was caught skulking around the property of an autobody shop on Norwich Road in Plainfield early Thursday morning. Someone...
(WFSB) - It’s Friday the 13th, but no bad luck when it comes to planning the weekend. Whether it’s fun on the farm or spreading joy through art, there’s something for everyone. Saturday, May 14th. Arbor Park, Ellington Farmers Market. 9:00am – 12:00pm. Visit with animals,...
Comments / 0