Relationship Advice

Ross Mathews Marries Dr. Wellinthon García

By Paper Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past Friday, the Drag Race judge got married to fiancé Dr. Wellinthon García in front of family and friends at a beachside ceremony at the Almar Resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with...

POPSUGAR

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Take a Romantic Stroll in NYC

Katie Holmes has a new boyfriend. On April 29, the "CODA" actor was spotted holding hands with Broadway musician Bobby Wooten III during a romantic walk through New York City. Between grabbing coffee and doting over strangers' dogs, Holmes and Wooten exchanged a steamy kiss and several affectionate touches, according to People. During the outing, Wooten was also photographed hugging Holmes's mother, Kathy, as people strolled past them on the sidewalk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

How Drew Barrymore ‘fast-tracked’ Ross Mathews’ upcoming wedding

Ross Mathews is marrying fiancé Dr. Wellinthon Garcia sooner than he expected — and it’s all thanks to his good pal and boss, Drew Barrymore.  “She changed my life when she asked me to join her show because it brought me to New York where Wellinthon lived,” the “Drew Barrymore Show” personality exclusively tells Page Six while promoting his cover of The Knot’s summer 2022 issue (on newsstands now).  “Our love story really got fast-tracked because I was here,” he continues. “If it weren’t for my relationship with Drew, I don’t know that Welly and I would be getting married already. It...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Reveals Secret To 20 Years Of Marriage: ‘Two Bathroom Sinks & A Lot Of Kissing’

Julia Roberts has an Oscar, three children, and an adoring husband, but none of it has come easily, and now she’s revealing how they’ve made it last for over 20 years. Julia married Daniel Moder on July 4, 2002, and she says they’ll celebrate their twentieth anniversary with “more kissing” according to an interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. It turns out that Julia and Danny’s secret to relationship success is simple but important. “Two bathroom sinks and a lot of kissing,” she said.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is Len Cariou Leaving 'Blue Bloods' After His Devastating Medical Diagnosis?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of Blue Bloods. Six decades after Canadian actor Len Cariou started his acting career, he’s still booked and busy. He made his debut as Henry Reagan on the CBS series Blue Bloods in 2010. Since then, fans have grown to love the retired police commissioner. However, recent episodes suggest that the tough-but-fair family patriarch’s story may come to an end soon.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares disappointing health news: 'I'm really bummed'

Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life. The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner breaks silence after ex-husband Ben Affleck's engagement

Jennifer Garner has shared a moving quote with fans, just days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck confirmed his engagement to Jennifer Lopez. The 49-year-old actress, who shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with the Pearl Harbour star, took to Instagram on Thursday to upload a sun-kissed photo of herself relaxing on a yacht, looking carefree and happy. The Alias star was pictured modelling a black sundress, oversized shades and windswept hair as she smiled at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Al Pacino celebrates 82nd birthday with 28-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino hit the town Sunday night to celebrate his 82nd birthday with his 28-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, by his side. The couple — who matched in all-black ensembles — were photographed at Italian restaurant Jones in West Hollywood, Calif., this weekend, with Alfallah appearing to rally Pacino’s friends around inside the eatery, The Daily Mail reports. In footage obtained by the outlet, the pair appeared to be in great spirits as they enjoyed each other’s company throughout the evening. On Monday, she also wished her beau happy birthday on social media with a video of a younger Pacino. Their 54-year age gap likely...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
AOL Corp

Miranda Lambert says she 'wasn't prepared' for the tabloid frenzy surrounding her split from Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert says she "wasn't prepared" for the tabloid frenzy surrounding her marriage and eventual divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton. "It's not nice sometimes, but I think you've got to take it with a grain of salt," Lambert, 38, told CBS Sunday Morning of having all eyes on her private life. Her career, however, makes it easier to put the rumor mill to rest.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
MONTECITO, CA
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES

