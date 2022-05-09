Ross Mathews Marries Dr. Wellinthon García

Al Pacino hit the town Sunday night to celebrate his 82nd birthday with his 28-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, by his side.
The couple — who matched in all-black ensembles — were photographed at Italian restaurant Jones in West Hollywood, Calif., this weekend, with Alfallah appearing to rally Pacino’s friends around inside the eatery, The Daily Mail reports.
In footage obtained by the outlet, the pair appeared to be in great spirits as they enjoyed each other’s company throughout the evening.
On Monday, she also wished her beau happy birthday on social media with a video of a younger Pacino.
Their 54-year age gap likely...
