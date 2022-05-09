Annual Lompoc Flower Festival wraps up on Mother's Day at Ryon Park

A scary day in school for several Enchanted Elementary School students who were rushed to the hospital after eating what investigators said were hot Cheetos laced with marijuana. Raquel Miranda felt helpless Thursday morning, after her 9-year-old daughter unknowingly ingested marijuana."I just waned to hurry up and get here, see what's going on with her. Nobody wanted to give me answers," Miranda said. Her daughter, Davina, said that her throat and stomach hurt and she was dizzy. The cannabis in question was undetectable at first because it was infused into a common snack food, a bag of hot Cheetos. "I'm like these don't taste...

PERRIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO