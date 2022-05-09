ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US will lift Trump-era steel tariffs on Ukraine

By Sam Fossum
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The US will temporarily lift Trump-era tariffs on Ukrainian steel for a period of one year in a move aimed at helping the Ukrainian economy and sending a message of support as the country continues to resist Russia's ongoing...

