Outta Sight

By Julia Chen
The Infatuation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pop-up is opening a brick-and-mortar in the Tenderloin this fall, but it’d be a public disservice if we didn’t shout about them from the rooftops now—their pizza...

www.theinfatuation.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Infatuation

Goddard & Gibbs

There’s something fishy about Goddard & Gibbs. Unsurprising, given it’s a seafood restaurant. But, also, not particularly welcome. The flashy restaurant is one of a couple in One Hundred Shoreditch—the enormous site that was formerly The Ace Hotel—and it’s somewhere that’s best avoided unless you’re floating about the area looking for a shiny sanctuary. The room is typically impressive in a Made In Chelsea relationship showdown-type way but the food is sadly all at sea. A sourdough crumpet is the pick of the bunch, though the flavour of the bread dominates the delicate cured mackerel, while the less said about flabby calamari and a Cornish fish stew that tastes of two parts tinned tomatoes and one part of tremendous under-seasoning, the better. That said, they mix a perfectly serviceable martini and we wonder how much one can cock-up fish and chips. Find out for yourself if you’re after a last resort, lifeboat type of restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Udupi Palace

What makes this South Indian vegetarian spot in Little India special is its dosa, which make up a significant portion of the long menu. Udupi Palace’s dosa have delightfully crispy edges, and are served with a perfectly tangy sambar. You’ll find plain versions, ones filled with potatoes and onions or chutney and cheese, and varieties made with lentil flour instead of rice. The restaurant is quiet, and ideal for a low-key catch-up dinner with friends, or lunch by yourself.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Thriller Social Club

Thriller Social Club in SoMa is what would happen if a carnival and a vintage arcade had a baby and bought the most expensive golf simulator in the world. So expect to feel overstimulated (in the best way) as soon as you walk in. Look above the bar and you’ll see a disco ball and a giant clown head. Upstairs, there’s an inflatable unicorn and taxidermied deer. The two-story bar that also doubles as an adult playground is built for Friday night group hangs after a long week, Happy Hours, and dates where you can get unnecessarily competitive playing Skee-Ball, Whac-A-Mole, and a few rounds of air hockey. They also have a pretty extensive food menu of things like wood-fired pizzas and burgers, since you’ll probably get hungry after breaking records on the punching machine.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bait Shop

Bait shop is part nautical bar, part tropical tiki haunt, and you can add pineapple or bacon to anything on the menu of bar food hits. Make it a pit stop on a Cap Hill bar crawl, or grab a huge booth and spend the night playing Uno and passing around baskets of crispy fish and the best french fries in the city. As for drinks, the daily-rotating frozen cocktails make repeat visits exciting, and the painkiller (rum, pineapple, coconut, orange, nutmeg, and cinnamon) makes just about anything exciting.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

6 Exciting Things To Do & Eat In NYC Between April 27th - May 3rd

Popular Twitter comedian Elon Musk (SNL, your nightmares) decided this week that he'd just buy the whole platform, setting off an existential crisis for the rest of us as we inch closer to eating, shopping, and living in the Metaverse for good. For now, there's still a real world for your local news to report on, where you can watch music videos with your friends at the bar, and eat your food offline (even if you followed it online first). Keep the real world going round at one of these events this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Caravel

Every hot new restaurant has its own schtick but the fact that Caravel is a floating restaurant on a converted barge isn’t the only brilliant thing about this riverside delight. The candlelit barge is permanently moored between Old Street and Angel and whilst it’s a beautiful and unique setting—something not dissimilar worked for J.Lo and Ben Affleck, after all—Caravel is doing a lot more than just bobbing along. Its intimate cabin dining room is matched by simply cooked delicious bistro-ish food that dots around from thickly-stuffed prawn toast to a chicken liver pâté so smooth that an influencer would be forgiven for trying to contour with it. Tender pressed lamb and a thrillingly beige and sweet caramelised banana and almond tart hit similar homely and happy marks. As does the wine list that keeps itself below the £40 mark. Reasonable, romantic, and serving really lovely food. This is a boat that everyone wants to be on.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Rai

If you like your sushi with a side of ‘the grandparents of this scallop like Beethoven and long walks on the beach’, then you’ll like Rai. A serious omakase operation in Fitzrovia, everything here leans towards expensive and theatrical. The five-course tasting menu will set you back £110 per person but you can opt for the £150 menu if you want to make the most of their excellent hand-dived ponzu scallops with sweet Umboshi and the meaty fatty tuna roll. If that’s all sounding a little stiff, serious and pricey for you, then we recommend going for a seat at the chill sushi counter and kicking it a la carte for the £37 sashimi omakase and a round of the expert salmon maki.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Cobras & Matadors

If you ate tapas in LA in 2010, there’s a decent chance it was at Cobras And Matadors. The excellent Spanish restaurant had a few locations at one point, but when the original in Beverly Grove closed in 2012, it was the end of an era. Fast forward a decade and the beloved spot has taken a page straight from _Brigadoon_ and emerged from the mist of restaurant heaven. That’s right, Cobras And Matadors is back—under the same ownership, in the same Beverly Blvd. location, and now, with even better tapas. You’ll eat dishes like perfectly grilled asparagus topped with sweet manchego, crispy green lentils with jamon serrano, and a buttery gambas al ajillo you’ll think about for days—all in a lively little dining room filled with groups of friends drinking wine they brought from home (yep, it’s still BYOB).
LOUISIANA STATE
