Cellarmaker House Of Pizza

Cocktail Brooklyn (previously Bed-Vyne Cocktail) wins two awards: Hardest Bar To Google and Friendliest Staff. That first award isn't too important, but you should know that the hospitality here is top-notch. The bartenders know what they're doing (and have a bunch of fancy ingredients at their disposal), and someone might just check in on you and see if you need another drink while you're hanging out in the little backyard. The space is long and narrow, with brick walls and a few tables in the back, and there are some snacks here in case you get hungry.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO