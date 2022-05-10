ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Foreign food delivery drivers stage rare strike in Dubai

By Alexander Cornwell
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I24uN_0fYI7ZSB00

May 9 (Reuters) - Foreign food-delivery workers in the United Arab Emirates staged a mass walk-out on Monday, calling for better pay and working conditions in a rare act of industrial action in the Gulf state.

The strike comes after foreign workers this month forced another food delivery company to suspend plans to cut their earnings after walking off the job in protest against the move.

In the latest stoppage, drivers for Talabat, the Middle East unit of Germany's Delivery Hero (DHER.DE), on Monday evening disrupted services as they refused deliveries in Dubai, the country's financial centre and a regional trade and tourism hub.

A group of Talabat drivers told Reuters in the early hours of Tuesday morning outside a Dubai restaurant that they had been encouraged to walk out in protest of low pay and working conditions by the success of the Deliveroo strike this month.

The strike, which massively disrupted Deliveroo services over a weekend, saw the British food delivery company meet driver demands to not proceed with plans to reduce earnings.

The walkouts have drawn new scrutiny to the treatment of low paid foreign workers in the UAE where human rights groups and activists say are vulnerable to exploitation and abuses.

Authorities in the UAE, an oil-rich Gulf autocracy where independent trade unions, public protests and industrial actions are criminalised, did not respond to a request for comment.

Talabat drivers said they were calling for an equivalent of a $0.54 increase in payments to $2.59 per order to help with high fuel costs which are are up more than 30% this year in the UAE.

"If Deliveroo gives this price .. why are we not getting?," a Pakistani Talabat driver told Reuters, requesting anonymity over fears of reprisals from the company and authorities.

Deliveroo drivers in Dubai earn about $2.79 per delivery.

A Talabat spokesperson said until last week 70% of drivers had expressed satisfaction with the pay structure, which saw them on average earn 3,500 dirhams - or $953 - a month.

The spokesperson, who did not disclose how many hours drivers worked each month, said there had been no recent changes in pay.

Talabat drivers, however, said after paying for petrol they were now earning 2,500 dirhams a month working 12 - 14 hours a day, seven days a week, while still needing to cover living costs.

The drivers warned the work stoppage could continue until the Talabat committed to the pay increase, though some were wary of falling afoul of the authorities if action lasted too long.

A Delivery Hero spokesperson said the company was aware of the strike and was in close contact with Talabat and was in constant dialogue with drivers to improve benefits and conditions.

"The local team in the United Arab Emirates is making it their priority to find a joint solution," the spokesperson said.

Many delivery drivers in the UAE, including those working for Talabat whom Reuters spoke to, say they are employed by agencies who illegally charge them for their working permits.

Talabat said it was investigating the claims.

(This story was refiled to remove extraneous text in paragraph 9.)

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by David Gregorio, Sandra Maler, Bradley Perrett and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

India bans wheat exports as heatwave hurts crop, domestic prices soar

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India banned wheat exports on Saturday, just days after saying it was targeting record shipments this year, as a scorching heatwave curtailed output and domestic prices soared to an all-time high. The government said it would still allow exports backed by already issued letters of credit and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Working Conditions#Trade Unions#British#Uae
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Daily Mail

'I want to die! No-one cares!' Desperate foreigner is dragged to the floor by hazmat-wearing officials as he tries to break through metal barriers in locked-down Shanghai

Harrowing footage has emerged of a desperate foreigner being detained by four hazmat-wearing officials in Shanghai during the Chinese city's strict Covid-19 lockdown. Evidence that Shanghai's month-long zero-Covid isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city's 25 million people is coming out of the country on an almost daily basis on China's heavily censored internet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
Country
United Arab Emirates
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
Symphony Science

12,500-Year-Old Ancient Sphinx Was Recently Found In Pakistan

Imagine everyone's reaction when the news broke that another sphinx had been found in Balochistan, Pakistan, a mile away from the most famous discovery ever, the Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt, About 6,000 miles (ca. 9,656 km). Another impressive sphinx was recently discovered in Balochistan, Pakistan, exactly 6,000 km from the already famous Sphinx in Giza, Egypt. The Balochistan Sphinx is often referred to as the Balochistan Sphinx.
Reuters

Reuters

433K+
Followers
327K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy