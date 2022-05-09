ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Casey White manhunt: Alabama corrections officer dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

By Michael Ruiz, Stephanie Pagones
fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. - Vicki White, the Alabama corrections officer who allegedly walked a murder suspect and convicted felon out of the Lauderdale County Jail last month, has died. She was 56 years old. The days long manhunt for an escaped Alabama murder suspect Casey Cole White and the high-ranking...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
TODAY.com

New clues released of missing Alabama inmate and prison officer

The vehicle used by escaped murder suspect Casey White and former corrections officer Vicky White was found in Tennessee over the weekend. Investigators have also learned more about the preparations made for the escape, including Vicky White buying men’s clothes and visiting an adult toy store. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.May 9, 2022.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Evansville, IN
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fugitive#Casey Cole#Manhunt#Violent Crime#U S Marshal Service#Fox News Digital#Lauderdale County Sheriff
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
PennLive.com

Alabama jailer shoots herself during chase that ends with her, murder suspect in custody: police

More than a week after disappearing together, an Alabama corrections officer and a murder suspect have been apprehended in Indiana, officials said. AL.com reports that escaped inmate Casey White is in custody and fired jailer Vicky White is in a hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound suffered during a police chase in Evansville, citing U.S. Marshal Marty Keely.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

New Details Released On Oklahoma County Detention Center Inmate Death

The state medical examiner says an inmate who died earlier this year at the Oklahoma County Detention Center had fentanyl in is system at the time. : Oklahoma County Detention Center Investigating Inmate Death. Austin Bishop was being held in connection with an Oklahoma City murder when jail officials say...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy