Midland, TX

New Hopdoddy In Midland Is Now Open…Who’s Ready To Get Their Burger On?

By Leo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who's ready to get their burger on? Brand new in Midland, HOPDODDY is here. Taking over the old location of Grub Burger, HOPDODDY BURGER BAR is now open in Midland. The grand opening was this past Saturday and the new sign is up and doors are open and ready to go!...

LoneStar 92

The Interesting Way Downtown Streets Were Named in Midland

If you are driving in downtown Midland and see that many of the streets are names of towns in Texas, there is an interesting reason they were named that way. When Midland was incorporated in 1885 the streets going north and south in the town were named for depots along the Texas and Pacific Railway which was a railroad that ran from Marshall, Texas to Sierra Blanca, Texas.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

An Odd Site On 191 In Midland Heading In From Odessa

I've driven past this 100 times or more since moving here but never paid that close attention till today when it caught my eye from across the other side of 191 heading toward Loop 250 in Midland. And it struck me as odd, because even though I know who the man on the billboard is because I'm 52-I wondered if anyone here age 35 or under would? I mean, growing up in the '70s and 80's, everyone knew who John Wayne was. "The Duke" starred in so many films, one of which is my favorite western thanks to my Dad passing on his love for it--Rio Bravo. I've even been to the movie set in Tucson Arizona to see where they filmed. But like everything else in life, as time passes and generations move forward-what and who was famous to one, will be replaced by the next in line.
MIDLAND, TX
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

