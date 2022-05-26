Hibachi restaurant owner highlights relationship between food and culture

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month , and a Hudson Valley hibachi restaurant owner is highlighting the relationship between food and culture.

John Lin, the owner of Osaka in Tarrytown, immigrated from China to the U.S. in 2006. He then studied in Japan and learned hibachi.

News 12's Veronica Jean Seltzer speaks with Lin about how he overcame challenges and followed his passion.

