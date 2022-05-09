ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Hawkeyes Snapshot Profile: No. 6 Keagan Johnson

By Jacob Keppen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1D43_0fYHyZfi00

The Hawkeyes return one of the most experienced offenses in the Big Ten. In multiple offensive positions, Iowa boasts seasoned seniors who will continue to be reliable pieces for Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. That list includes standout tight end Sam LaPorta and slot receiver Nico Ragaini .

Fans sort of already know how most of the returning receivers can play and what value they add to this team, but Keagan Johnson is a potential star Hawkeye fans should be excited for in 2022.

In his freshman year at Iowa, Johnson was the team’s leading deep threat, averaging over 19 yards per catch. While he didn’t receive a ton of work in Iowa’s run-heavy system, Johnson made the most of his touches. Johnson excelled the most in the short game where he could use his speed after the catch to make a play happen.

The Bellevue, Neb., native’s pair of fourth-quarter catch and runs against Penn State and Minnesota this past season are just a glimpse at the talent Johnson possesses.

The 6-foot-1, 197 pound wide receiver will have the opportunity this year to prove that he can keep rounding out his game to more than just occasional flashes. Iowa has to make it an objective to involve him in the offense a lot more as Johnson could be the star the Hawkeye wide receiver room has sorely missed since the departure of Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Bellevue, Neb.

Ht: 6-1

Wt: 197

Class in 2022: Sophomore

247Sports composite ranking

2021 four-star / No. 23 athlete / No. 3 player in Nebraska

Career Stats

Receiving & Rushing Table
Receiving Rushing Scrimmage
Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD
* 2021 Iowa Big Ten FR WR 9 18 352 19.6 2 3 8 2.7 0 21 360 17.1 2
Career Iowa 18 352 19.6 2 3 8 2.7 0 21 360 17.1 2
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference :
View Original Table
Generated 5/9/2022.

Depth Chart Overview

Keagan Johnson is currently slotted to be the Hawkeyes’ top receiver, at least it appears that way on the depth chart. Listed as one of Iowa’s starting wide receivers in the spring’s initial depth chart reveal, look for Iowa to try and possibly get creative with Johnson. With his natural athleticism, he can be used in an abundance of ways, not just in the traditional X-receiver role.

Iowa has not really featured a receiver since Smith-Marsette, but Johnson could certainly change that. LaPorta garnered a majority of the receiving work in 2021, while the rest was pretty equally divided among the wideouts. Hopefully, Johnson can gain that true No. 1 status with a strong sophomore season.

