Ken Clark, Galveston County Precinct 4 commissioner, died May 8 after a stint in the hospital due to health issues. He was 58 years old. “Today is a sad day for League City, Galveston County and Precinct 4,” League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said in a League City news release. “Clark leaves behind a legacy of constantly working and striving to improve our county and our community, particularly in the area of transportation and mobility.”

GALVESTON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO