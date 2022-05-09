ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase

By Amanda Alvarado, Nick Kremer
WSAZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF/Gray News) - After 11 days, escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White have been found and were arrested on Monday afternoon in Indiana. According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Casey White and Vicky White were captured in Evansville after a police chase...

www.wsaz.com

WSAZ

Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A second man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2021, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said. Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to murder and complicity to murder in the death of Kane Roush.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Jackson, Ohio police search for “dangerous suspect”; Schools delayed

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Jackson City schools are on a two hour delay Friday morning while Jackson City police officers search for a “dangerous suspect”. Jackson, Ohio Mayor Randy Evans released a picture of the suspect on his Facebook page. Evans identified the suspect at Kenneth Sims, saying Sims is considered armed and dangerous.
JACKSON, OH
WSAZ

Jackson Co., Ohio Sheriff | ‘Dangerous suspect’ caught

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man police described as “dangerous” Friday morning has been caught, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson Police dispatchers tell WSAZ a search for Kenneth Sims began around 3 a.m. after a traffic stop on Main Street. Deputies say Sims car...
JACKSON, OH
City
Evansville, IN
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WSAZ

Detroit man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Detroit faces drug charges after a traffic stop in downtown Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department. It happened Thursday in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue. Officers seized more than 70 grams of suspected fentanyl and heroin worth an estimated $8,500 on the streets.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Police investigate shots-fired incident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police investigated Friday night after they say shots were fired in the city’s East End. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of 7th Avenue. Police say while a few rounds were fired off, no one was hurt. One person...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Ky. mansion murder suspect to plead guilty but mentally ill

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man charged in a high-profile murder in Madison County plans to plead guilty. Thursday morning, Shannon Gilday was in court to be arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges. Police say Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket, suspect arraigned

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A teenage gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in what authorities described as “racially motived violent extremism,” killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday before he surrendered, authorities said.
BUFFALO, NY
WSAZ

Man wanted in home break-ins, vehicle thefts captured

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – UPDATE: On Friday, May 13, detectives and deputies responded to the Lucasville area after they received information that the suspect had stolen another vehicle. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, while searching for the suspect, he parked the vehicle and stole another vehicle....
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Woman arrested after nearly 20 dead dogs found inside home

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after a wellness check led to the discovery of nearly 20 dead dogs. After more than two decades on the job, Portsmouth City Health Department animal control officer Wendy Payton has seen her share of unpleasant scenes, but she says nothing compares with what she saw inside a home Thursday.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

All lanes near I-77/I-64 split shut down following accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All westbound lanes of I-64 remains shut down Friday after a four-vehicle crash injured several people. According to the Charleston Police Department, the accident happened just after 9 a.m. just before the exit 58C or the Washington Street exit. Four adults and two juveniles were...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Portsmouth Police investigating theft in Mound Park neighborhood

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Residents who live in the neighborhoods surrounding Mound Park tend to stick together. Many are part of the Mound Park Neighborhood Watch group and share a common goal of holding criminals accountable. “If we see something happening, we report it,” said Karen Hill, who founded the...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Hometown Hero | John Forbush

GASSAWAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When two people drove into the Elk River, Firefighter John Forbush didn’t hesitate to try and save them. He tragically lost his life. Gassaway Fire Department Deputy Chief Shane Dellinger said no one is more deserving of WSAZ’s Hometown Hero award than Forbush, a four-year veteran of the department.
GASSAWAY, WV
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 7 additional deaths, 527 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 12, 2022, there are currently 1,496 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,893 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the death of a 74-year old male from Jefferson County. Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 98-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Berkeley County, a 72-year old male from Wirt County, a 39-year old female from Wayne County, and a 49-year old male from Wayne County. These deaths range from March through April 2022, with one death occurring in September 2021.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Car vs. Semi slows I-64 traffic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and tractor trailer crashed Thursday morning, closing two lanes of I-64 EB in Charleston for a time, slowing the morning commute. The wreck happened just before 7:30 a.m. on the Lee Street overpass. The middle and slow lanes were closed for about 30 minutes...
CHARLESTON, WV

