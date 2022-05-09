ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Macadoodle’s Manager Arrested on Child Porn Charges

By Logan Weber
933kwto.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local Greene County man and employee of Macadoodle’s, a Missouri owned liquor store, has been arrested. 52-year-old Jason Bernard, of Rivercut, has been charged with federal sexual exploitation of a minor. Bernard was the General Manager of...

933kwto.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

