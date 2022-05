Josh Hader is the best reliever in the National League. This is not an opinion. It is a fact. Hader has won the NL Reliever of the Year Award in three of the past four seasons. The lone season in which he did not win it, his Brewers teammate Devin Williams won the award. Williams was also the NL Rookie of the Year that season. The Milwaukee Brewers All-Star closer earned his 13th save of the year in the team’s 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday night. With the save, Hader set a new Major League record.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO