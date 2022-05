The Boston Red Sox have a Trevor Story problem and this is just the first month of his six-year deal. The Boston Red Sox called their own bluff when they took a gamble and signed Trevor Story this offseason. For six seasons, he established himself as one of the best offensive shortstops in the game yet there were always signs that maybe playing half of his games at Coors Field contributed to his success. A curse for all members of the Colorado Rockies, one has to wonder if this was a reason why his market was light this offseason.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO