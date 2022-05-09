ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Guns, drugs and fast cars: Jacksonville police crackdown on street racing

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbJiu_0fYHs5AJ00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are cracking down on illegal street racing in Jacksonville.

On Monday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in the last two weeks officers have arrested 11 people, impounded 10 vehicles, and written over 200 traffic citations. JSO said multiple guns and drugs were also seized. The effort is in partnership with Florida Highway Patrol.

The crackdown comes after a string of street racing incidents across the area.

Two weeks ago, we told you about dozens of cars taking over Southside Boulevard, jolting neighbors awake with the sound of roaring engines and screeching tires. One woman told Action News Jax the noise kept her up most of the night. “It just kept going all night long. Can’t sleep, agitating the dogs. It was pretty bad,” Samantha Jacobs said.

In another incident, car clubs swarmed downtown, shutting down streets outside the sheriff’s office headquarters. Neighbors captured video from their Berkman balconies. “They were standing in place just burning rubber, smoke going up into the air, revving their engines and a lot of them had no mufflers so they were just trying to make a lot of noise,” Jack Bilski said.

Last July, police say two street racers collided. They survived, but an innocent woman in a third car died.

Action News Jax investigator Emily Turner found dozens of videos of dangerous driving recorded by underground car clubs and posted online.

In a Facebook post last week, JSO reminded people that it is illegal to participate in the spectating of street racing, as well as riding as a passenger in a vehicle that is street racing.

Street racing is a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in county jail and a $500 fine. If a death occurs because of racing, a driver could receive a mandatory minimum prison term of four years for racing manslaughter. Spectators who watch a race could be fined between $250 and $500.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
First Coast News

Man dead after fiery crash in Edgewood area, says JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a fiery crash in the Edgewood area overnight, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at New Kings Road at Edgewood Avenue, police say. Around 11 p.m., an officer on routine patrol observed a single vehicle off of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Video: Bullets shot into the wall as Jacksonville woman is filming Facebook live

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shocking video shows a woman filming herself when bullets are suddenly fired into the wall of her home. The video was taken during a shooting in Jacksonville Tuesday in Moncrief Park where the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said three people were shot. The victims were not...
First Coast News

Police: Surveillance video shows victim killed in drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A deadly drive-by shooting took place early Saturday morning in the 3600 block of Rendale Drive North in Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office stated in a press release. When JSO arrived at the scene, the victim was found dead with multiple gun shot wounds. JSO was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Cars
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

One man dead after crash on New Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after the car he was driving crashed and then caught on fire Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At 11 p.m. an officer with JSO saw the car on fire with a man on the ground nearby, on New Kings Road near Edgewood Avenue North. The officer pulled the man away from the fire and called the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Turner
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Street Racing#Fast Cars#Vehicles#Drugs#Jso#Florida Highway Patrol#Action News Jax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS News

When two men of color go missing, a White officer is suspected

The first episode of the new Paramount+ docuseries "Never Seen Again" can be streamed for free on the CBS News app until Tuesday, May 17, or watch it in the video player above. The first season is available to stream on Paramount+ starting Tuesday, May 10. New subscribers can get one month free on Paramount+ (see details at the bottom of the page).
NAPLES, FL
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
66K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy