NCAA golf tourney tees off in Gainesville Tuesday

The NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championship will tee up Tuesday in Gainesville.

In conjunction with the Greater Gainesville Sports Alliance, the University of North Georgia will host the championship at Gainesville's Chattahoochee Golf Club from Tuesday to Saturday.

It will mark the first time an NCAA Division II women's golf champion is crowned in the Peach State.

A total of 18 teams and eight individual players will compete in the championship.

"The city of Gainesville has gone above and beyond," said Bryson Worley, director of golf and head men's golf coach at UNG. "This could certainly lead to more NCAA hosting opportunities for us."

UNG was awarded hosting duties in November, and it holds the honor of hosting the first NCAA championship in Hall County, the 2018 NCAA Division II Cross Country Southeast Regional.

In the past five years, UNG has hosted 12 NCAA regional championships across six different sports.

"The City of Gainesville will open its arms to welcome our visitors and support UNG in its efforts to host a successful NCAA championship,” said Robyn Lynch, director of the Gainesville Convention and Visitors Bureau. "We have been working with the championship committee for months preparing to ensure that we provide a great experience for all of the participating athletes, coaches, player families and spectators.”

Sierra Campbell, UNG head women's golf coach, said in multiple NCAA events, she has never seen a partnership like the one between UNG and Gainesville for this event. She played collegiately at Midwestern State University and previously served as an assistant coach at Dallas Baptist University.

"The student-athletes and their families will see the genuine effort and care that went into this southern hospitality," Campbell said. "We're incredibly excited."

UNG, Hall County and Gainesville are scheduled to host the 2023 NCAA Division II Cross Country Southeast Regional at UNG's Gainesville Campus.

In spring 2026, Lake Lanier Olympic Park will play host to the NCAA Divisions I, II and III Women's Rowing Championships. The City of Gainesville, UNG, and Lake Lanier Rowing Club joined the Lake Lanier Olympic Park Foundation in its bid to host the 2026 NCAA Women's Rowing Championships at Lake Lanier, which was awarded in October 2020.