ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

NCAA golf tourney tees off in Gainesville Tuesday

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LpNg_0fYHnCnQ00

The NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championship will tee up Tuesday in Gainesville.

In conjunction with the Greater Gainesville Sports Alliance, the University of North Georgia will host the championship at Gainesville's Chattahoochee Golf Club from Tuesday to Saturday.

It will mark the first time an NCAA Division II women's golf champion is crowned in the Peach State.

A total of 18 teams and eight individual players will compete in the championship.

"The city of Gainesville has gone above and beyond," said Bryson Worley, director of golf and head men's golf coach at UNG. "This could certainly lead to more NCAA hosting opportunities for us."

UNG was awarded hosting duties in November, and it holds the honor of hosting the first NCAA championship in Hall County, the 2018 NCAA Division II Cross Country Southeast Regional.

In the past five years, UNG has hosted 12 NCAA regional championships across six different sports.

"The City of Gainesville will open its arms to welcome our visitors and support UNG in its efforts to host a successful NCAA championship,” said Robyn Lynch, director of the Gainesville Convention and Visitors Bureau. "We have been working with the championship committee for months preparing to ensure that we provide a great experience for all of the participating athletes, coaches, player families and spectators.”

Sierra Campbell, UNG head women's golf coach, said in multiple NCAA events, she has never seen a partnership like the one between UNG and Gainesville for this event. She played collegiately at Midwestern State University and previously served as an assistant coach at Dallas Baptist University.

"The student-athletes and their families will see the genuine effort and care that went into this southern hospitality," Campbell said. "We're incredibly excited."

UNG, Hall County and Gainesville are scheduled to host the 2023 NCAA Division II Cross Country Southeast Regional at UNG's Gainesville Campus.

In spring 2026, Lake Lanier Olympic Park will play host to the NCAA Divisions I, II and III Women's Rowing Championships. The City of Gainesville, UNG, and Lake Lanier Rowing Club joined the Lake Lanier Olympic Park Foundation in its bid to host the 2026 NCAA Women's Rowing Championships at Lake Lanier, which was awarded in October 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Hall County, GA
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Tees#Chattahoochee Golf Club#Ung
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
221
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy