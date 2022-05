When Rich Strike crossed the line to win the 148th Kentucky Derby last Saturday, he became the second-biggest underdog in history to win the first leg of the Triple Crown at 80-1. The second leg, the Preakness Stakes 2022, is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. Previously claimed for just $30,000, Rich Strike's value grew enormously with his Kentucky Derby, win but another victory in a Triple Crown race could drive stud fees up even higher for one of the biggest surprises in horse racing history.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO