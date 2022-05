Netflix has been making some big changes lately, and fans are not impressed. First, the streaming giant raised prices on services. Next, Netflix execs announced the streaming service is hoping to crack down on households sharing passwords and accounts. Now, Netflix customers are shocked to learn that they may be seeing ads added to some of their favorite shows and movies when watching the streaming service. And, many are not happy with this news.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 DAYS AGO