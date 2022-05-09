ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Near no-hitter...Orioles whip Royals...NBA family section?

am1070theanswer.com
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Nestor Cortes took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning before Eli White singled, and Anthony Rizzo doubled in a run in the bottom half to lift the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 1-0 for their sixth straight series win. A 27-year-old left-hander making his...

am1070theanswer.com

Comments / 0

fadeawayworld.net

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Walker Buehler Owns An Untouchable MLB Record Through 100 Starts

Los Angeles Dodgers‘ star right-hander Walker Buehler is quickly becoming one of the best starting pitchers the game of baseball has ever seen. With his seven-inning, one-run performance on Sunday night against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, the young ace picked up his fourth win of the 2022 season and lowered his ERA to 1.96.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham batting eighth for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Grisham will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 10.4 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ramon Urias scratched Tuesday, Chris Owings added late

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the St. Louis Cardinals. Urias was initially set to start at second base and bat sixth. Chris Owings will now start on second base and bat ninth. Tyler Nevin is the No. 6 batter, followed by Jorge Mateo and Robinson Chirinos.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Ramón Urías scratched on Tuesday, Chris Owings to start

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias has been scratched from Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Urias has been scratched from Tuesday's clash with the Cardinals. Chris Owings will start at second base and bat ninth versus left-hander Packy Naughton and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Owings for 9.6 FanDuel...
BALTIMORE, MD
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Minor Leaguer Jerming Rosario Named California League Pitcher Of The Week For May 2-8

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jerming Rosario was named the California League Pitcher of the Week for games played May 2-8. The right-hander earned his first win of the season with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga after tossing five no-hit innings and collecting six strikeouts against the Lake Elsinore Storm on May 6. Rosario improved to 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 14.2 innings pitched (five games).
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Cubs SS Hoerner leaves game after colliding with umpire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner has exited a game against the San Diego Padres with a sore right ankle an inning after colliding with second base umpire Dan Iassogna in center field. Hoerner was on the ground in pain after the collision in the first inning and was tended to by a trainer. He stayed in the game and batted in the second, striking out. He was replaced in the bottom half of the inning by Ildemaro Vargas. Hoerner was running out to take the throw from Jason Heyward after Jurickson Profar hit a flyball over the center fielder’s head for a triple when the collision occurred.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 2

Cardinals pound Orioles 10-1

Miles Mikolas pitched seven strong innings and the Cardinals offense supplied 10 runs to lead them to a 10-1 drubbing of the Orioles on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. Rookie Juan Yepez got the scoring started in the 2nd inning with a 412 foot home run, his first at Busch Stadium. Then fellow rookie Brendan […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KEYT

Rivas’ key hit vs hometown Padres lifts Cubs to 7-5 win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alfonso Rivas hit a tiebreaking two-run single against his hometown team in the eighth inning, and the banged-up Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 7-5. Rivas came up with the bases loaded and singled to center off Luis García. The Padres announced during the game that manager Bob Melvin had prostate surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. Melvin said Tuesday that he hoped to miss only the first six games of the Padres’ forthcoming nine-game road trip. Willson Contreras homered for the Cubs, who took two of three in the series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Chicago

Padres beat Cubs 5-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres' day began with news that manager Bob Melvin will have prostate surgery and ended with a thrilling win against the Chicago Cubs.Manny Machado hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning and left fielder Jurickson Profar caught Frank Schwindel's bases-loaded drive at the wall to seal a 5-4 victory Tuesday night.Closer Taylor Rogers allowed Ian Happ's RBI single with two outs in the ninth and loaded the bases before retiring Schwindel for his 12 save in 13 chances."These are the days you go through and thankfully we had an extra insurance run...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

First ever adult baseball camp being held at Dodger Stadium

If you've ever dreamed of playing baseball at Dodger Stadium, with former Dodger greats to boot, now is your chance. The Dodgers announced Tuesday they will be holding the first ever adult baseball camp at Dodger Stadium. The camp will take place over four days, from July 28-31. It will feature former Dodger stars Nomar Garciaparra, Andre Ethier, Manny Mota, Steve Yeager, Jerry Hairston Jr., Eric Gagné and Bill Russell. Attendees will take part in infield and outfield practice, pitching and catching, bullpen practice and video study. They will also play six seven-inning games over the four days. The camp will end with an awards reception. The price? A cool $3,995 per person. That also includes a full Dodgers uniform and meals. The camp is open to anyone ages 18 and older. A similar will also be held Jan. 8-13, 2023, at Camelback Ranch in Glendale. For details, click here. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy