UPDATE (7:30 a.m.) - As of 7:03 a.m. Thursday morning, Peoria Firefighters and the Peoria Fire Department Hazardous Materials team are still on scene. According to a press release from Peoria Battalion Chief Steve Rada, “Due to the severity of the incident, crews were unable to make entry to fully extinguish the fire. Fire crews are currently monitoring the situation from a distance due to structural issues as well as a high level of CO2 in the atmosphere.”

PEORIA, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO