As an entrepreneur, you are constantly fighting for two resources: capital and skill. Raising funds entails selling your company in a way that gives you an advantage over other startups that a VC might sponsor. Understanding what elements play the most important part in your target investor's approach, such as a solid product, a well-functioning team, and a vast, developing market, is one of the quickest methods to gain this advantage. This is something you should know before your first call or meeting. "Here's what we do," instead of "Are you interested?" "Here's why we're a wonderful fit for your thesis," change the context.

1 DAY AGO