ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Perry Police Department Report May 3-9, 2022

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article5-9-22 May 3: Officers responded to the 500 block of Clearview on a report of a domestic situation. Verbal discussion that was loud, all okay. Accident: Unit 1 unknown Unit 2 legally parked 2013 black Honda Civic registered to Patrica Yolanda Hernandez, 10500 Providence Drive, Johnston, IA. Officers responded to a...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Thursday Morning Single Vehicle Crash in Jefferson Results in Injury and Possible Citation

A single vehicle crash in Jefferson Thursday morning results in an injury and possible citation. Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse tells Raccoon Valley Radio the incident happened at 5:12am on 220th Street, just east of M Avenue. He says an eastbound 2003 Nissan Altima that was driven by 29-year-old Javier Ramirez of Des Moines swerved to miss hitting a deer, then crossed the centerline of the highway and entered the north ditch.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Update: Additional Charges Filed For Perry Man Involved In Shooting Tuesday Morning

Additional charges have been filed against a Perry man who was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning that sent the Perry Police Chief to the hospital. According to the Department of Criminal Investigation, 30-year-old Jeremiah Messner is being charged with a Class B Felony for attempted murder, a Class C Felony for trafficking stolen weapons and Class D Felonies for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and going armed with intent from an incident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning involving the shooting of Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Officer Injured In Shooting Tuesday Morning

A police officer with the Perry Police Department was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a Perry Police Department officer was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Perry. The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released later today.
PERRY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eagle Grove, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Perry, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Otley, IA
City
Perry, IA
City
Johnston, IA
City
Dawson, IA
KCJJ

Dubuque man arrested after making comment about giving officer his “real ID”

A Dubuque man faces charges after allegedly being intoxicated in downtown Iowa City early Thursday morning, and inadvertently admitting to possession of a fake ID. A patrolling officer noticed 19-year-old Henry Tomecek having difficulties walking down Clinton Street just before 1:40 am. Upon making contact, the man allegedly had slurred speech, unsteady balance, bloodshot watery eyes, and the odor of ingested alcohol.
DUBUQUE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Statewide Fatal Traffic Crashes Ahead of Last Year’s Pace

The Iowa State Patrol has an annual goal of less than 300 traffic-related fatalities, however, that goal continues to be unreachable. District 4 Resource Officer Shelby McCreedy tells Raccoon Valley Radio last year there were more than 300 traffic-related deaths and so far this year, there is a 22-percent increase in fatalities compared to the previous year. McCreedy points out almost half of the over 88 fatal crashes this year were with someone who was unrestrained by a seat belt.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Police release Des Moines murder victim’s name

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of the victim in Des Moines’ eighth homicide of 2022. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department were called to an apartment at 3326 University Avenue shortly after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday to perform a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 56-year-old Rhonda Howard of Des […]
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Judge Sides with Defense for California Man to be Sentenced to Probation for Stealing ATM Machine in Jefferson

A California man was recently sentenced to probation after stealing an ATM machine in Jefferson. According to court documents, 39-year-old Jorge Palacios pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft, non-habitual offender. District Court Judge Angela Doyle suspended a ten year prison sentence and placed him on probation for five years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
JEFFERSON, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis James
KCRG.com

Univ. of Northern Iowa Police seeking information on hit-and-run

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers and University of Northern Iowa (UNI) Police are asking for the public’s help regarding an alleged hit-and-run. Police believe the individuals in the photo may have information that would be useful in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
WHO 13

Perry police officer injured in morning shooting, suspect in custody

PERRY, Iowa – A Perry police officer was injured Tuesday morning in a shooting. Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard confirms to WHO 13 that an officer was shot in the leg and it didn’t appear the injury was life-threatening. The officer was transported to a Des Moines hospital by air ambulance. Our crew on the […]
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Scranton Man Sentenced to Probation for Domestic Abuse Incident

A Scranton man was sentenced to probation for a domestic abuse incident. According to court documents, 50-year-old George Glasgow received an adjudicated guilty conviction of an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for domestic abuse assault. He had all but ten days of a one year jail sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
SCRANTON, IA
iheart.com

Washington, Iowa Man Arrested, Charged in Tuesday Night Shooting

(Louisa County, Iowa) -- A Washington, Iowa man is in custody in connection to a shooting in rural Louisa County Tuesday night, according to Washington Police. Investigators say 22 year-old Jeremy Martin fired a gun at a home at 1021 East Main Street a little after 10pm. No one was hurt in the shooting. Police later found Martin's car in Louisa County and took him into custody Wednesday morning.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Violations#Marijuana#Honda#Chevy#Peterbilt Semi#Select Genetics Llc
iheart.com

Driver Clocked Near Ankeny Going 102 MPH

(Polk County, IA) -- The Iowa state Patrol's District 15 (Des Moines) Office is sharing this photo from a traffic stop Monday. The Trooper clocked the driver on I-35 near Ankeny traveling 102 miles per hour. The ISP also shared a message to drivers:. I-35 near Ankeny is one of...
ANKENY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Clyde Curtis Lane, 90, of Holstein

Graveside services for Clyde Curtis Lane, 90, of Holstein, will be held at 10:30am Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson, Iowa. Slininger Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson is assisting the family. Surviving are two sons: David Lane (Mary) of Algona, IA and Neal Lane (Debra Frey) of...
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Market 2 Market Relay Iowa Returns, Jefferson to Continue to Serve as “Starting Point”

An event that was stifled due to the COVID-19 pandemic is coming back this weekend to the Raccoon River Valley Trail. The eighth annual Market-2-Market Relay Iowa is Saturday, where the 75-mile race starts in Jefferson, heads along the Raccoon River Valley Trail to downtown Des Moines. Jefferson Coordinator Craig Berry says the event includes 250 teams for a total of over 1,600 people, with several exchange points along the trail, including three in Greene County.
JEFFERSON, IA
KBUR

Inmate dies at Fort Madison prison

Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary died on Saturday, May 7th. TV Station KHQA reports that Garland Charles Shaffer was pronounced dead at 1 AM Saturday. Shaffer died of natural causes at the age of 96. Shaffer began serving a life sentence...
FORT MADISON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Man Being Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Tuesday Morning

After a shooting that took place Tuesday morning that sent the Perry Police Chief to a hospital in Des Moines, charges have now been filed against the suspect. According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Jeremiah Messner is being charged with a Class B Felony for attempted murder from an incident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning involving the shooting of Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn.
PERRY, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Man Faces Felony Drug Charges

A Pella man faces felony drug charges following an arrest this past weekend. Aaron Leslie Vanderheiden, 36, faces a controlled substance violation, methamphetamine — a Class B felony, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony. According to court records, officers were dispatched to 308 Huber Street in reference to a male that was not supposed to be there and was possibly intoxicated. Vanderheiden had been staying in an adjacent garage, and permission was given by an apartment occupant for a search. Police say they found a blue container containing three packages with a white substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing approximately 21 grams. Officers also allegedly found a plastic bag with approximately five grams of marijuana. The Pella Police Department arrested Vanderheiden on Saturday.
PELLA, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Patrol preventing speeding by air

Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about door-to-door sales and how some scammers can take advantage. Dr. Davis Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to explain allergic skin disease in dogs. Day 2 of testimony underway in trial for man accused of killing Iowa...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy