ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp: Reds will take positives and ‘delete bad things’ from Spurs draw

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nT4hj_0fYHd88V00

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side will “delete the bad things” from Saturday’s draw with Tottenham and focus on what they did well.

The Reds came from behind to secure a point at home to Spurs – the first time they had not won at Anfield in the Premier League since October – but a lot of their attacking play was far from what Klopp wanted to see.

His side swung in 46 crosses in the game, which is way above their normal number, as they chased the win which would have maintained the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.

Klopp was unhappy with the way his players deviated from their tried-and-trusted methods but believes they will have no problem hitting the reset switch for Tuesday’s trip to Aston Villa.

“The crosses you can read easy,” he said. “They are not useful in a game like this with the profile of players they have in the box. That makes no sense.

“You have to keep going to find the momentum, to pile through the gaps, get to the touchline and square it from there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nxi2d_0fYHd88V00

“The main challenge in a game like this is that you are constantly in a creating mood, knowing each missed pass is a massive problem (as it leaves them open to a counter-attack).

“It is really difficult to stay calm in these moments and do exactly the right thing. Now we have to use the good things, delete the bad things and go from here.”

It was suggested to Klopp that nothing was actually ‘broken’ with his side and it was just a result of the high-stakes games they are playing in currently.

“That is how I see it,” the German added. “That is how I saw the game. So we keep going.

“If we win 3-1, you would not have counted crosses. You would not have asked me about that.

“It was not a perfect game but the general approach, the counter press was completely on a different level.

“We win it and we talk about that – ‘Wow the counter press of Liverpool’ – we don’t win it and we just forget it. I don’t because that keeps us going.

“We didn’t score from a set-piece but we could have because everything was nearly perfect. We have to accept that.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jordan Henderson tells Liverpool to ‘keep pushing’ in title race with Man City

Captain Jordan Henderson has urged Liverpool to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.The Reds maintained their quadruple fight with a 2-1 comeback win at Aston Villa on Tuesday.Joel Matip and Sadio Mane scored to move them level on points with City at the top of the Premier League after Douglas Luiz’s third-minute opener.City can move three points clear by winning at Wolves on Wednesday but – ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final with Chelsea – Henderson knows Liverpool cannot give up the title fight.“Yes, keep pushing, keep going and try to win as many games as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp vs Thomas Tuchel: Comparing FA Cup final managers

Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel will face each other for the 19th time as managers in Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley.The two Germans have enjoyed great success since taking over at Liverpool and Chelsea.Here we take a closer look at the rivals who have seen their careers continuously intertwine.Management styleWhile the duo are ‘gegenpressing’ disciples, they have their own twist on a tactic which has taken over the world. Klopp mixes the intense style of pressing high to win back possession with rapid counter-attacks which was perfectly encapsulated at the weekend when Mohamed Salah scored via an assist by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

Newcastle United not planning major spending spree this summer

Eddie Howe has admitted Newcastle United will not be able to spend wildly this summer as they attempt to take the next step forward after securing their Premier League status.The Magpies’ presence in next season’s top flight was confirmed on Wednesday evening by Leeds’ defeat to Chelsea, and Howe and the club’s Saudi-backed owners can now begin planning in earnest for what needs to be done during the summer.However, after investing in excess of £90million in January on Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes, as well as loan signing Matt Targett, Howe has warned fans anticipating another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Reece and Lauren James look to make FA Cup history with Chelsea this weekend

Reece and Lauren James will trade childhood keep-ball battles for a crack at FA Cup history this weekend.The Chelsea siblings can become the first brother and sister to win the men’s and women’s FA Cup titles.Thomas Tuchel’s team will take on Liverpool in Saturday’s men’s FA Cup final, before Emma Hayes’ side will face Manchester City at Wembley in Sunday’s women’s showdown.From Blues fans to Chelsea and England stars, the James siblings continue to set the Stamford Bridge standard.“When we were young, if I was trying to get the ball off Reece, he wouldn’t want to let me win the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Liverpool Fc#Villa Park#Spurs#The Premier League
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Liverpool at Aston Villa trying to catch Man City

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Liverpool heads to Aston Villa looking to keep alive the Premier League title race with Manchester City. Liverpool lost ground over the weekend because of its 1-1 draw with Tottenham and is three points behind City with an inferior goal difference with three games remaining. Both of the title rivals are in action in midweek, with City at Wolverhampton on Wednesday. If Liverpool loses against the team managed by Anfield great Steven Gerrard, City could move six points clear with two games left by beating Wolves. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must weigh up whether to give any of his players a rest amid a hectic schedule, with the FA Cup final against Chelsea coming up on Saturday. Villa is in 11th place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Who has the best remaining fixtures in the top four run-in?

The race to qualify for next season’s Champions League has still not been decided ahead of one of the biggest north London derby’s in recent memory.Arsenal are in pole position and can secure a top-four spot in the Premier League table with victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday evening.Tottenham need some sort of result to keep their hopes alive but have drastically improved since the appointment of Antonio Conte.With Chelsea’s place appearing secure after their victory over relegation-threatened Leeds, only one remaining spot is likely to be up for grabs.The Independent has analysed both clubs’ remaining fixtures to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Barca eye move for Liverpool star Sadio Mane

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barca eye move for Liverpool star Mane. Barcelona's desire to sign an elite forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Barcelona 'Targeting' Liverpool Strikers Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah But Move For Egyptian Described As 'Complicated'

Mane was linked with Bayern Munich earlier this week with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic reportedly keen to make him the Bundesliga club's 'statement transfer' this summer. Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg also claimed that talks in respect of a new contract at Liverpool were 'difficult'. According to Mundo Deportivo (via...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FIFA takes on EA Sports video game in soccer's new rivalry

The name “FIFA” can bring to mind images of the World Cup and soccer’s greatest players, like Pele, Zinedine Zidane or Lionel Messi. The acronym for the sport’s governing body may also remind some of shameless bribery and corruption.For many, though, it’s the video game that is synonymous with FIFA.For three decades, the Switzerland-based soccer body has enjoyed a flourishing, mutually beneficial relationship with EA Sports. The annual edition of the video game, alongside related products, has raked in billions of dollars and has proven to be so lucrative that FIFA thinks it can be making even more on...
UEFA
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne more interested in Man City winning the title than individual praise

Kevin De Bruyne insists he is not interested in individual praise as he looks to close out the title for Manchester City.The Belgian playmaker was at his brilliant best as he struck four times in City’s 5-1 thrashing of Wolves at Molineux on Wednesday.It maintained a stunning run of form that has now seen him score 11 times in his last 13 appearances in all competitions.After the first half of his season was marred by fitness issues, De Bruyne has undoubtedly been the key figure as City have moved to the brink of a fourth Premier League crown in five...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rebekah Vardy news – live: Model ‘embarrassed’ to be dubbed ‘unofficial Wag leader’

Rebekah Vardy has said she was “embarrassed” by a newspaper article that declared her the “unofficial leader of the Wags”.The 40-year-old continues to be cross-examined at the High Court as part of her libel trial against fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney.The court heard on Thursday how The Sun had published a story in July 2018 titled: “Becky Vardy reveals the secret to England’s World Cup success is down to the lads getting to spend time with their Wags.”Ms Rooney’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said the article went on to describe her as the “unofficial leader of our Wags.”Asked how she...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

644K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy