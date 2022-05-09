ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Vicky White dies, escaped Alabama inmate in custody after manhunt ends in Indiana

By Alix Martichoux, Seth Austin, Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFONx_0fYHcgyT00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. ( WEHT / WHNT ) – The manhunt has ended for an escaped Alabama inmate and wanted corrections officer, law enforcement officials announced Monday.

U.S. Marshals chased down Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, in a vehicle in Evansville, Indiana, said Alabama officials. Casey was driving and Vicky was a passenger, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said. (While the two have the same last name, they are not related.)

Casey White was in custody and Vicky White was initially taken to the hospital for treatment, the sheriff said.

The Alabama sheriff did not elaborate on the extent of her injuries, but Indiana authorities told Nexstar’s WHNT she suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Vicky White died at an Evansville hospital Monday night, WHNT has learned . Her autopsy will be performed on Tuesday.

Indiana Sheriff: Vicky White shot herself, Casey White in custody

They were caught more than 200 miles from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45oC4F_0fYHcgyT00
(Photos: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say Vicky White drove to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama on April 29, telling colleagues she was taking inmate Casey White to the courthouse for a mental evaluation. When she did not answer her phone or return in the afternoon, authorities realized the pair had gone missing.

Authorities eventually learned that the evaluation was never scheduled and said it was just a charade to allow her to sneak the inmate out of the jail without suspicion. The discovery triggered a nationwide manhunt.

Casey White was awaiting trial in a capital murder case and Vicky White was assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County.

Alabama jail escape: Here is what we know

“You just don’t know people sometimes,” Singleton said Monday. “You think you do and you really don’t know who they are.”

An emergency status conference is set for Casey White on Tuesday at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

After the escape, police say they found the police cruiser used by Vicky White abandoned in an area near the detention center. An SUV purchased by Vicky White was later impounded in rural Tennessee.

Earlier in the day Monday, surveillance images were released of a man matching the description of Casey White, including a large tattoo on his right forearm, from a car wash in Evansville. U.S. Marshals said investigators were notified Sunday night that a 2006 Ford F-150 was discovered at the car wash.

The time stamp on the video appears to show May 3 as the date. No female is seen in the surveillance pictures provided by authorities, included below.

The car wash manager told WHNT that a woman who looked like Vicky White was also there, and that they abandoned one vehicle and got into another.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuBhq_0fYHcgyT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIwAd_0fYHcgyT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUGpP_0fYHcgyT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxGlR_0fYHcgyT00

According to a release from U.S. Marshals, investigators determined the vehicle was used by Vicky White and Casey White.

Federal investigators believe they had been planning the escape for at least several months.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

‘Multiple people’ shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A gunman wearing military-style clothing and body armor opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing at least 10 people before being taken into custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Details on the number of additional people shot at the Tops Friendly […]
BUFFALO, NY
KRON4 News

7 arrested in connection of crime syndicate

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested seven individuals in connection with a criminal syndicate that has been linked to several felony crimes. The suspects, identified as Boen Liu, Helena Nong, Louis Lee, Immenson Liu, Natalie Huntington, Nicholas Lanchinebre and Mickey Rivera, were arrested on suspicion of […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Evansville, IN
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Florence, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Shootings near Milwaukee Bucks playoff game prompt curfew

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Downtown Milwaukee will be under a limited curfew for the rest of the weekend and a massive watch party scheduled for Sunday has been called off after 21 people were injured in three separate shootings near an entertainment district where thousands gathered for an NBA playoff game. In one of the […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
KRON4 News

Cell phone case of missing Oakley woman found

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Investigators have found a “key piece of evidence” in the case of missing 24-year-old Oakley woman Alexis Gabe, city officials announced Friday evening in a Facebook post. The cell phone case found belonged to Gabe, her family confirmed to officials. Back on Jan. 26, video captured a male walking away from […]
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Bear spotted on front porch of Fairfield residence

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A bear was spotted on the front porch of a home in Fairfield, police announced in a Facebook post on Saturday. Police said they received a number of calls in the past 24 or so hours of bear sightings in the area of Woodcreek Park on Astoria Drive. A snapshot of […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Jailer#Law Enforcement#Weht#Whnt#Nexstar#Indiana Sheriff
KRON4 News

Palo Alto woman attempts break-in while residents are home

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a woman early Friday morning after she reportedly broke a home’s glass door panel and attempted to enter the home. The incident occurred near the 100 block of Alma Street. Police say they responded immediately to the scene. Around 6:11 a.m. Friday morning, Palo Alto police received a […]
PALO ALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

San Mateo PD investigate ‘suspicious’ death at bus

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred at a bus stop on S. El Camino at Hillsdale Boulevard. The victim was a man, but police did not release any other details about his identity. “We are currently investigating a suspicious death,” police announced in a tweet Saturday […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

‘KKK’ scrawled in Palo Alto school bathroom, police investigating

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a vandalism case after an unknown suspect wrote “KKK” in the restrooms of Fletcher Middle School earlier this week, the Palo Alto Police Department announced in a press release. The two separate incidents happened on Tuesday and Wednesday, which police are calling a hate crime. The first […]
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

SF General Hospital seeks help in identifying critical patient

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient admitted in critical condition Wednesday. The patient appears to be a Caucasian male who is approximately 65-years-old. The patient, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with blue eyes and weighing approximately 120-130 pounds, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy