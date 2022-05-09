Wesley Man Facing Domestic Assault Charge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Beating his father with a baseball bat results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, was sentenced Monday to up to two years of supervised probation for pleading guilty to third-degree assault. Crews was accused of hitting his father...
When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines man convicted of murder allegedly asked a woman to post on his Facebook page encouraging others to kill listed witnesses in his case. Jaquarious Scoggins will spend 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder this month in the killing of Mercedes Wathen back in 2018. Scoggins was originally charged with first-degree murder before making the deal.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people accused of illegally dumping construction materials in a wildlife area on Friday have been identified and charged for the incident, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The Iowa DNR and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images of the alleged incident,...
Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary died on Saturday, May 7th. TV Station KHQA reports that Garland Charles Shaffer was pronounced dead at 1 AM Saturday. Shaffer died of natural causes at the age of 96. Shaffer began serving a life sentence...
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Last week one of the Fairfield teens charged with murdering a high school Spanish teacher was in court, and Friday the other one is scheduled to appear. Sixteen-year-old Willard Miller has a hearing Friday morning to determine whether he will be tried as an adult or a juvenile. The hearing is set […]
AMES, Iowa (WHO) – Police in Ames are investigating a homicide after a man with multiple gunshot wounds was discovered dead early Monday morning. Multiple calls came in to police around 4:39 a.m. about gunshots heard east of Wheeler Street, according to the Ames Police Department. Just a few minutes after, officers found a man […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Des Moines, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting during a post-prom party early Sunday morning. Police responded to the shooting on the 400 block of Foster drive shortly after midnight. WHO 13 has learned the party was organized for Roosevelt students following their Senior prom. When officers arrived at the scene they […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The person that died in a crash on I-380 on Thursday has been identified. Authorities said 53-year-old Jeffery Lankford, of Cedar Rapids, died after being thrown from his motorcycle due to a collision with an SUV just before 4 p.m. in the southbound area of I-380 and Highway 30.
