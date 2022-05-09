ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Karrueche Tran Elevates Red-Hot Latex Mini Dress With Gold Ice Pick Heels After a Chic Beach Day

By Katie Dupere
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcL41_0fYHZZhn00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Karrueche Tran isn’t one to shy away from trendy fashion or busy street style-inspired looks. But the 33-year-old model and actress can also turn a simple look into a fashion statement. Take her recent trip to a Miami beach for example. Simply put, you’ve never seen a white one-piece bathing suit look this chic and stylish.

To bask in the sand and sun, Tran wore a cream seersucker one-piece bathing suit to the bustling Miami beach on May 7 during Formula One weekend . The understated suit featured thin straps, a scoop neck and an overall modest cut. The star paired the look with matching cream statement hoop earrings and a smattering of silver rings. She also wore a simple gold watch on her wrist.

The star pulled her hair back into a tight sleek bun, wearing only light makeup for practicality. The only pop of color in Tran’s look came from her long acrylic nails, which were painted in a bold light blue hue featuring neon green nail art.

Tran will be celebrating her 34th birthday on May 17, which accounts for her Miami trip. Aside from relaxing with friends and enjoying Miami nightlife, the model is attending a public birthday bash on May 9 in her honor, which also marks the end of the Miami Grand Prix.

On May 8, Tran was spotted at an A-lister event hosted by American Express in a red hot club-ready look. For American Express Presents Carbone Beach, the actress and model wore a red latex mini dress that featured a bra-like top and visible seams. The star paired the dress with a curly wet-look hairstyle and a low-key glam. For shoes, Tran wore simple gold stiletto sandals by Tom Ford with an ankle strap and signature padlock charm.

The fourth and last season of “Claws,” which stars Tran as Virginia “China Doll” Loc, recently aired its last episode in February. Since then, Tran has appeared as Ivy in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot on Peacock. Tran is also rumored to be working on several movie projects, but only time will tell.

See how high heels evolved through the years.

Add versatility to your wardrobe with PVC sandals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0leQrq_0fYHZZhn00
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Elyda Ankle Strap Sandal, $118 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNB5k_0fYHZZhn00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Sandal, $100 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrQdE_0fYHZZhn00
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Camille Vinyl Sandals, $69.30 (was $99).

Footwear News

Cardi B Hilariously Attempts Viral ‘Shake It’ Dance Challenge Barefoot With Crop Top & Joggers

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B has joined the viral “Shake It” challenge. On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper shared her attempt at the new dance to her own song. Cardi B showed off her version of the choreography from her music video collaboration with Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300 that highlights New York’s ever-evolving drill scene. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) ‘Lmmmaaaaoooooo …This is all I could give you SHAKE IT,” she wrote under the upload.  The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker showcased her dance moves in the hallway of a home...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Venus Williams Throws Shade in Suit, Corset Top & Hidden Heels at the Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Venus Williams proved you can elevate a classic suit with just a pair of sunglasses — directly from the 2022 Met Gala’s red carpet. Williams arrived for the occasion in a sharp black suit by Chloé, paired with a sleek corset top that included sculpted cups and accents. Completing her Gabriela Hearst-designed ensemble was a pair of diamond stud earrings and a massive diamond and emerald statement necklace. Her look was finished with sleek black sunglasses for a sultry retro twist, as well as a sparkly silver box clutch covered in black feathers. The star...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Runway-Worthy Walk in Extreme Cutout Top & Tricky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony strutted her way onto Instagram feeds on Friday in sleek style. The TV personality shared a video of herself delivering a runway-worthy walk while blowing a kiss to a soundtrack. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) Anthony’s outfit was full of statement pieces, including a black extreme-cutout crop top. The peekaboo moment was a surprising one, leaning slightly grunge and distressed. The top had...
APPAREL
PopSugar

Mariah Carey Sat in a Pool Wearing This Shimmery Red Gown, Because Why Not?

Yes, Mariah Carey just wore a gown while sitting in a pool, and no, we're not kidding! To celebrate the anniversary of her hit album "The Emancipation of Mimi" — which was released back in 2005 — and the success of the remix for "Big Energy" with Latto and DJ Khaled, Carey decided to host an Instagram Live. The singer soaked up these achievements (literally) while casually posing on the stairs of a pool, clad in a striking Tom Ford design covered in sequins. Rather than slipping into a swimsuit, Carey decided to wear an elegant full-length gown, because why not? We'd expect nothing less than full glam from the singer, and she certainly delivered. Carey later posted the full video of herself with the caption, "IG Live!!!! Celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi and Big Energy Remix with the lambily!!! 🐑🐑🐑❤️❤️❤️" (The Lambs are what Carey calls her superfans, in case you weren't aware.) And with that, the icon has set the new rules of pool dressing.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Only J Lo Could Make Paper-Bag Jeans and 6-Inch Heels Look Cool

Jennifer Lopez's love of heels for days running errands and festive nights alike is well-documented, and the singer continues to double down on her style philosophy. Most recently, she took to the streets of Beverly Hills to showcase her latest pair when she went shopping at Italian luxury store Brunello Cucinelli. Her six-inch gray lace-up heels were hard to miss as she strutted across Rodeo Drive for a solo shopping date.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
People

Camila Cabello Rocks Multi-Colored Nails – and Not Much Else! – in Sultry Bubble Bath Photo

Camila Cabello is flaunting what her mama – and her manicurist – gave her!. The "Havana" singer, 25, posted a photo of herself lounging in a bubble bath while showing off her multi-colored nails on Instagram on Tuesday, wearing only a towel wrapped around her head, a stunning statement necklace, and long chain link earrings as she relaxed in the tub surrounded by lush greenery.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Shanina Shaik Brings Denim Cowboy Boots With Matching Cutoff Shorts to Revolve Festival 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Shanina Shaik joined a cast of celebries attending the Revolve Festival on Saturday in La Quinta, Calif., during the first weekend of Coachella 2022. Shaik joined fellow Victoria’s Secret models Behati Prinsloo, Elsa Hosk and Sara Sampaio at Coachella this year to celebrate all things music. Shaik wore a floral orange, pink, and white button-up tucked into tiny denim shorts. The top was unbuttoned drastically, and the rest tucked neatly into the cutoff...
LA QUINTA, CA
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Click here to read the full article. Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons. The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Angela Bassett Brings the Glam in Peplum Jacket, Leather Leggings and Stiletto Sandals at ‘American Buffalo’ Opening Night

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Angela Bassett was effortlessly chic while attending the Broadway opening of “American Buffalo” at Square Theatre in New York City on Thursday night. The Emmy Award-winning actress looked luxe white jacket. The outerwear had a deep V-neckline and ruffled details near the lapels. Other standout features included a series of buttons near the cuffs and the peplum hem. She teamed her top with sleek leather leggings. To add more glam to her look, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Boosts Chic Midi Dress With Sharp Sneakers With Ben Affleck for Shopping Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez boosted an elegant look with a sporty touch for a daytime date with Ben Affleck. While in Santa Monica, Calif., at the Brentwood Country Mart, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a chic black dress. The midi-length number featured wide draped sleeves and a V-shaped neckline. Giving the gauzy piece an added silhouette was a black leather belt. Lopez completed her ensemble with tinted aviator sunglasses, gold necklaces and a chain bracelet...
SANTA MONICA, CA
