From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams - Higher Property Values

Just over half of regular cash users say it helps them to keep track of their spending, according to Which?Some 54% of people surveyed for the consumer group regularly use cash, mostly alongside other payment methods.Of those who regularly use cash, 52% said it helps them track their spending.More than a third (34%) of people whose annual income was lower than £20,000 found cash, on its own or alongside other payment methods, easiest to budget with, as did a quarter (24%) of people earning between £40,001 and £60,000.Many household bills increased in April, squeezing household budgets tighter.As people try to...
Comments / 0