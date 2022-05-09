From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams - Higher Property Values

The Reserve Bank is pushing up interest rates to take money out of our hands. The first increase in the current round will add about A$65 a month to the cost of paying off a $500,000 mortgage. The second will add a bit more. If, as the bank’s forecasts assume, there are another four such increases this year, that’s a further $275 a month, and so on. The point, in the words of the Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe, is to “slow the economy, to get things back onto an even keel”. In a helpful video, the Governor explains that rate...

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO