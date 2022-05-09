Columbia City Council to Meet in Regular Session

Sam Sutherland, the City Manager, asked the City Council to begin planning to move into the 5th 3rd Bank building. Basically, the County Commissioners plan to purchase the building for $418,000. They will then sell it to the city as a lease-to-own option with no interest. During the lease period, all maintenance and repairs would be the responsibility of the city.
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune MOODY – A regular meeting of the Moody City Council on Monday, May 9, began with recognizing the high school’s softball team, followed later by the council hearing from residents on issues regarding road maintenance in the Avalon subdivision. Six Moody High School softball team members were present to […]
A Parks and Recreation Department supervisor has resigned after running afoul of two ethics regulations. The fact that his supervisor misinterpreted one of the regulations likely compounded the problem. According to an audit released by the Office of the City Auditor, Jonathan Pixler violated regulations relating to a conflict of interest and also used city employees to perform personal errands for him while on city time.
A judge is allowing a lawsuit against the Williamson County Commission from a conservation group to proceed on the grounds the group has standing to represent the interests of residents in preserving historically significant land from development. The Vaughn Road property belonging to the late Alice Hooker, a well-known civic figure in the county, has […]
The post Judge upholds suit against Williamson County Commission appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Since it was announced that Laura E. Corn Mini Golf at Boyd Park was being torn down and relocated for expansion of Hendersonville Fire Department's Fire Station 1, there have been a lot of questions and concerns raised from the community. The City of Hendersonville is holding a public meeting...
A new Spring Hill multi-use development containing a mix of office, commercial and residential units off Port Royal Road is currently under review by the city's Municipal Planning Commission. The proposed Port Royal Commercial Park, which encompasses approximately 18.34 acres, was initially presented to planners in April by Pentagon Holdings....
Comments / 0