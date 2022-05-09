Leoma Baptist Church and Second Food Harvest Drive Thru Food Drive

Animal welfare groups exist to safeguard and provide a second opportunity for rescued animals, but the personnel at this shelter make them feel at ease and even say goodnight. Always and Ever Midwest Animal Sanctuary is a sanctuary in Spring Hill, Tennessee, dedicated to making rescued canines feel at ease. There is a wide space known as “the little red barn” where the dogs may hang out together and explore, play, and wander freely.

