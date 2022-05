Shane Bagley, 17, is a hard-working senior at Lemoore High School whose ambition and work ethic are paying off. On April 29, he broke Lemoore High School's decade-old pole vault record with a vault of 16 feet 5 inches, ranking him second in the state and 20th in the nation during the Thunderbird Classic at Robert F. Kennedy High School in Delano.

LEMOORE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO