Havana Hotel Blast Death Toll Rises to 31

A British woman has died from respiratory complications brought about by Covid after she discovered she had been infected while on a cruise ship in the Mediterranean. The 60-year-old, who has not yet been named, died at the San Giovanni di Dio e Ruggi d'Aragona hospital in Salerno in the early hours of Friday morning.
Mexico has become a killing ground for journalists. As colleagues prepped to mourn last week’s death of Sinaloa reporter Luis Enrique Ramírez, authorities in Veracruz announced that two more – Yessenia Falconi and Sheila Olivera – were assassinated. Cristina Caicedo Smit has this report. Producer: Henry Hernandez. Javier Hegar contributed to this report.
Mogadishu, Somalia — A police spokesman in Somalia says a suicide blast near Mogadishu airport, which is the site of Sunday's presidential election, has wounded seven people. Other police sources say at least three people, including two security personnel, were killed. Somali police say at least seven people were...
