Troy, NY

New Capital Region Restaurant Offers Variety Of Italian, New England Seafood Dishes

By Michael Mashburn
 1 day ago
Four months after “a taste of New England” arrived in the Capital Region, customers seem pleased with a new Troy restaurant.

Papa Brillo’s bills itself as “a place where you can come as you are” for great Italian and New England dishes at affordable prices.

The eatery is owner and chef Jeff Puppolo’s reinvention of a chain of former restaurants bearing the same name in Rhode Island and Massachusetts where he once worked.

“It existed and flourished in the 1970's, when family dinners were important. It was a place where you could come as you are for a real home cooked dinner,” Puppolo said.

Now he's hoping to recreate that success in the Collar City.

In January, Papa Brillo’s opened its doors on Highway 7 near Sterup Drive after “transforming a dying space into a perfect nod to the original restaurant.”

A peek at the online menu shows a fried calamari appetizer, with golden fried squid served with marinara sauce.

And for your main course, how about the French onion soup and baked scallops, topped with a lemon garlic butter and baked golden brown.

Online reviews have been positive so far.

“My husband, who is an eggplant parmigiana connoisseur, gave his sub a thumbs up. Also he said he will definitely return for the Rhode Island clam chowder that was full of clams and had a delicious broth,” Susan W., of Valley Falls, wrote on Yelp.

“The pasta was amazing - very affordable for taste and portion size. I am very picky about onion soup and it was the best onion soup I've had. Our waiter was super friendly and the service was fast,” Erin D., of Florida, wrote on Yelp.

Papa Brillo’s is located at 2113 NY-7 in Troy.

Find out more on its website .

WNYT

New bakery with gluten-free treats opens in Troy

TROY - In the market for gluten-free treats? There's another option locally. O'Malley's Oven is now open on Fulton Street in Troy. Owner Melanie O'Malley started as a vendor at the Troy Farmers Market before deciding it was time to expand. She believes her baking is a form of artistic expression, and got into the business because she was disappointed at the gluten-free options available for her family members with celiac disease.
Saratogian

Renowned chef joins Hattie’s Restaurants as executive chef

ALBANY, N.Y. — Chef Mark D. Graham was recently named the new executive chef of Hattie’s Albany, which is set to open later this year. Born and raised in Boston, Mass., Graham has been cooking for 39 years. With the new venture, he will bring his wealth of...
Q 105.7

$3 Million Saratoga Mansion with Eclectic Walls & Ceilings

This mansion for sale in Saratoga Springs is beautiful on the outside but it depends on the buyer's taste because of what's on the walls and ceilings inside. It sits on eight acres and has a gorgeous yard complete with a fire pit and an outdoor kitchen and pool. Check out the eclectic walls and ceilings inside this beautiful home.
Restaurants
Restaurants
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Food & Drinks
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

French Restaurant Holds Grand Opening In Larchmont

A French eatery has opened for business in Westchester County. Brasserie Le Steak held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Tuesday, May 10, according to the Village of Larchmont. The eatery is located at 1957 Palmer Ave. in Larchmont. "We are so excited to welcome them to the neighborhood," the village...
Daily Voice

This New Bergen County Bake Shop Has Layers

This new Bergen County bakery has layers. Guzzo's BakeHouse, coming to Haworth, is run by head chef Ralph Guzzo, who followed in his father's footsteps in the culinary arts when he was just 15. The bakery might be best known for its 7-layer doughnut, rolled out years ago in Staten...
WTNH

18-year-old opens restaurant in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old Rocky Hill High School graduate opened up her own restaurant on Wednesday, making her one of the youngest in the business. It’s an incredible story of a teen who worked hard, saved her money, and was able to purchase a restaurant. She’s focused on leaving a legacy. “What […]
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

