Elderly woman dies in house fire

UPDATE (1:42 p.m. on Friday, May 13): All lanes of the roadway are now back open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Six people have been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash at the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. The crash happened at approximately 9:08 a.m. this morning, Friday, May […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews responded Friday afternoon to a house fire and a report of a man running around with a gun in the Pinch area. Justin Teel, the assistant chief with the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department, says no one was hurt, and nobody was in the home along Quick Road when crews arrived.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Price Cutter on E Main St. caught fire Friday evening, officials tell 5 News. According to Harrison County Emergency Services, the fire started at 6:54 p.m. A piece of equipment inside the building caught reportedly caught fire. EMS officials tell 5 News the blaze was “not very extensive,” though the building was evacuated.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lost Creek Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on McWhorter Road. The fire department responded to the call around 12:43 Thursday morning, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. When the fire department arrived, they found a pickup truck and nearby brush on...
TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a 19-year-old Thursday night, charging the teen with reckless driving, among other charges. A release from the sheriff’s office states that when deputies responded to the crash in the 600 block of Telford-New Victory Road, they found the driver, identified as Sarah Chamberlain, uninjured. […]
GASSAWAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When two people drove into the Elk River, Firefighter John Forbush didn’t hesitate to try and save them. He tragically lost his life. Gassaway Fire Department Deputy Chief Shane Dellinger said no one is more deserving of WSAZ’s Hometown Hero award than Forbush, a four-year veteran of the department.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a man died in a Tuesday evening accident on Route 7 under the I-68 overpass. Authorities say the vehicle, a white Dodge Dakota, drove into a supporting pillar under the overpass which caused the vehicle to catch fire at approximately 8:15 p.m. No other...
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to information released by Beckley P.D. Deputy Chief Dave Allard, a worker at a carnival in town was found dead on the carnival site. A 51 year old male was found unresponsive inside of a residential camper on Wednesday May 11. The cause of death was ruled an overdose; suspected […]
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A second man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2021, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said. Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to murder and complicity to murder in the death of Kane Roush.
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after a wellness check led to the discovery of nearly 20 dead dogs. After more than two decades on the job, Portsmouth City Health Department animal control officer Wendy Payton has seen her share of unpleasant scenes, but she says nothing compares with what she saw inside a home Thursday.
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was flown to the hospital following a car fire in Barbour County. Several fire departments responded to the electric car fire on Edgewood Drive just before 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the Philippi Volunteer Fire Department. Officials said an...
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man police described as “dangerous” Friday morning has been caught, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson Police dispatchers tell WSAZ a search for Kenneth Sims began around 3 a.m. after a traffic stop on Main Street. Deputies say Sims car...
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – In a follow-up to a story we reported nearly a week ago, residents of an Ashland apartment complex must find new homes after the city condemned the building. The city deemed the building a public safety risk after determining the building’s hot water system did...
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted in connection with several home break-ins and stolen vehicles in the Lucasville and McDermott areas, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said Friday. Garry Schackart, 35, has several indictments for his arrest, including two counts of burglary, two counts of receiving...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington mother accused of murdering her children was back in court Thursday morning. Nikki James had a preliminary hearing after police say she stabbed her children to death on the night of May 2. [WARNING: Graphic details below]. Disturbing details came out during the hearing....
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Jackson City schools are on a two hour delay Friday morning while Jackson City police officers search for a “dangerous suspect”. Jackson, Ohio Mayor Randy Evans released a picture of the suspect on his Facebook page. Evans identified the suspect at Kenneth Sims, saying Sims is considered armed and dangerous.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has been filling up the jail this week, with a roundup of suspected drug dealers. Armed with 11 indictments, the office began fanning out across the county on Wednesday and had arrested seven people, with two others already in custody. Those arrested Wednesday include:
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Six ATVs, a Dodge Charger, guns, marijuana, and other drugs were seized at a residence on Cleveland’s West Side as a search warrant was executed on May 12, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. WOIO reports, the warrant was executed by the OSHP Vehicle...
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, a Bradley woman was involved in a lawnmower accident. According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, the call regarding the accident came in at 1:34 p.m. A woman in the Bradley area was struck by a lawnmower, and was injured. Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Fire Department, and […]
Comments / 0