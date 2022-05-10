ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braxton County, WV

Elderly woman dies in house fire

By WSAZ News Staff
WSAZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An elderly woman died Sunday in a house fire in the...

www.wsaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Interstate back open after crash that sent 6 to hospital

UPDATE (1:42 p.m. on Friday, May 13): All lanes of the roadway are now back open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Six people have been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash at the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. The crash happened at approximately 9:08 a.m. this morning, Friday, May […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport Price Cutter catches fire, evacuated

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Price Cutter on E Main St. caught fire Friday evening, officials tell 5 News. According to Harrison County Emergency Services, the fire started at 6:54 p.m. A piece of equipment inside the building caught reportedly caught fire. EMS officials tell 5 News the blaze was “not very extensive,” though the building was evacuated.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Fire crews respond to early morning Harrison County fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lost Creek Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on McWhorter Road. The fire department responded to the call around 12:43 Thursday morning, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. When the fire department arrived, they found a pickup truck and nearby brush on...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burnsville, WV
County
Braxton County, WV
City
Napier, WV
City
Flatwoods, WV
WJHL

Teen crashes into utility pole in Telford, arrested for reckless driving

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a 19-year-old Thursday night, charging the teen with reckless driving, among other charges. A release from the sheriff’s office states that when deputies responded to the crash in the 600 block of Telford-New Victory Road, they found the driver, identified as Sarah Chamberlain, uninjured. […]
TELFORD, TN
WSAZ

Hometown Hero | John Forbush

GASSAWAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When two people drove into the Elk River, Firefighter John Forbush didn’t hesitate to try and save them. He tragically lost his life. Gassaway Fire Department Deputy Chief Shane Dellinger said no one is more deserving of WSAZ’s Hometown Hero award than Forbush, a four-year veteran of the department.
GASSAWAY, WV
WDTV

Man dies in accident under I-68 overpass

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a man died in a Tuesday evening accident on Route 7 under the I-68 overpass. Authorities say the vehicle, a white Dodge Dakota, drove into a supporting pillar under the overpass which caused the vehicle to catch fire at approximately 8:15 p.m. No other...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

Carnival worker found dead on site in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to information released by Beckley P.D. Deputy Chief Dave Allard, a worker at a carnival in town was found dead on the carnival site. A 51 year old male was found unresponsive inside of a residential camper on Wednesday May 11. The cause of death was ruled an overdose; suspected […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Accident#Wsaz#Ems
WSAZ

Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A second man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2021, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said. Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to murder and complicity to murder in the death of Kane Roush.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Woman arrested after nearly 20 dead dogs found inside home

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after a wellness check led to the discovery of nearly 20 dead dogs. After more than two decades on the job, Portsmouth City Health Department animal control officer Wendy Payton has seen her share of unpleasant scenes, but she says nothing compares with what she saw inside a home Thursday.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Man life-flighted to hospital after electric car fire

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was flown to the hospital following a car fire in Barbour County. Several fire departments responded to the electric car fire on Edgewood Drive just before 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the Philippi Volunteer Fire Department. Officials said an...
PHILIPPI, WV
WSAZ

Jackson Co., Ohio Sheriff | ‘Dangerous suspect’ caught

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man police described as “dangerous” Friday morning has been caught, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson Police dispatchers tell WSAZ a search for Kenneth Sims began around 3 a.m. after a traffic stop on Main Street. Deputies say Sims car...
JACKSON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Deputies searching for man wanted in home break-ins, vehicle thefts

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted in connection with several home break-ins and stolen vehicles in the Lucasville and McDermott areas, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said Friday. Garry Schackart, 35, has several indictments for his arrest, including two counts of burglary, two counts of receiving...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Jackson, Ohio police search for “dangerous suspect”; Schools delayed

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Jackson City schools are on a two hour delay Friday morning while Jackson City police officers search for a “dangerous suspect”. Jackson, Ohio Mayor Randy Evans released a picture of the suspect on his Facebook page. Evans identified the suspect at Kenneth Sims, saying Sims is considered armed and dangerous.
JACKSON, OH
mountain-topmedia.com

Deputies roundup Pike drug suspects

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has been filling up the jail this week, with a roundup of suspected drug dealers. Armed with 11 indictments, the office began fanning out across the county on Wednesday and had arrested seven people, with two others already in custody. Those arrested Wednesday include:
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WVNS

Raleigh County woman airlifted from lawnmower accident

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, a Bradley woman was involved in a lawnmower accident. According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, the call regarding the accident came in at 1:34 p.m. A woman in the Bradley area was struck by a lawnmower, and was injured. Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Fire Department, and […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy