Elderly woman dies in house fire

UPDATE (1:42 p.m. on Friday, May 13): All lanes of the roadway are now back open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Six people have been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash at the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. The crash happened at approximately 9:08 a.m. this morning, Friday, May […]

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO