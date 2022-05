WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple police agencies conducted drug raids at two Orange County homes early Friday. It happened at homes on Route 110 and Donna Lane in the town of Washington. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, federal agents seized approximately 570 bags of fentanyl, more than 30 grams of cocaine base, and more than a dozen guns. Nicole Leclair, 34, and Christopher Emmons, 51, both of Washington, were arrested. LeClair was charged with the distribution of drugs at her home. Emmons was charged with knowingly allowing his home to be used for drug activity.

ORANGE COUNTY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO