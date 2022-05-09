ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

VIDEO: Jury deliberating in Richard Dabate murder case

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a park in...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

WTNH

Woman shot in Norwich, suspect apprehended with juvenile child

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting on East Main Street on Tuesday morning. Police said officers responded to the area around 7:30 a.m. Officers located a female with a gunshot wound to her left leg. The victim was brought to Backus Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries. According […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Hartford police identify victim of Park St. homicide

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died following a shooting on Park Street in Hartford on Sunday night. Police said a man, who has been identified as 34-year-old Javier Hernandez-Jiminian of Hartford, was shot on Park Street around 8 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found the Hernandez-Jiminian. He was brought to a […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

PD: Person dies after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man died in the hospital after a shooting in Hartford. Police say officers responded to Zion Street around 11:45 a.m. for a Shot Spotter activation. A male was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The victim has been identified as...
HARTFORD, CT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Parents of woman ‘left to rot away on sofa for 12 years’ charged with murder

The parents of a Louisiana woman who was allegedly left to “rot away” on their sofa in her own waste for up to 12 years have been charged with second-degree murder. Clay and Sheila Fletcher were arrested and indicted on Monday, four months after their 36-year-old daughter Lacey’s emaciated body was found fused to the couch at their home in the town of Slaughter.Lacey was semi-naked and sitting upright in a sunken crevice in the sofa when she was found by a police officer, District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla said.She weighed just 96 pounds (43 kgs) and was covered in urine,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New Hampshire mother of 5-year-old found dead in the woods is charged with his murder

The mother of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead in the woods has been charged with his murder, according to prosecutors. Danielle Dauphinais, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on Friday on two murder charges "for purposely causing the death" of her son Elijah Lewis. She and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, 30, were arrested in mid October on charges of witness tampering and child endangerment after they allegedly asked other people to lie to Child Protective Services for them when social workers asked about the boy. Elijah's body was found in a wooded area in Massachusetts two weeks after he was reported missing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
Pitchfork

Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Manslaughter

Note: This article contains descriptions of violence. Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison stemming from a first degree manslaughter conviction, TMZ reports. Last month, a New York Supreme Court jury found Glover guilty of stabbing an unhoused man to death in August 2017. TMZ reports that in addition to the 16-year sentence, Glover will face five years of post-release supervision.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Alaska Nazi prison gang members convicted in grisly death

Five people affiliated with a Nazi prison gang, including one who legally changed his name to Filthy Fuhrer, have been convicted in the grisly death of a member whose gang tattoo was cut off his rib cage with a hot knife before he was shot and his body was burned, a federal jury in Alaska decided Monday.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

