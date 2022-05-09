ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

VIDEO: Governor Lamont signs state budget

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating a deadly shooting at a park...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Fired Connecticut health commissioner alleges discrimination

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut health commissioner who was fired in the first weeks of the pandemic has filed a lawsuit against the state, accusing the governor of discriminating against her, a Black woman, by putting several white people in charge of the crisis response. Renee Coleman-Mitchell says in her a federal court […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut governor candidate: No abortion law change, but tell parents

HARTFORD, Conn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski issued a statement Wednesday saying he would not attempt to change existing law in Connecticut concerning abortion if he's elected governor in November. However, the Madison businessman said the state “should consider” legislation that would impose a parental notification requirement for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamden, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Police#Ccsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WTNH

Chaplin homicide suspect extradited to Connecticut

CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The suspect in a Chaplin homicide was extradited to Connecticut after an arrest in New Hampshire, Connecticut State Police said. The suspect, 46-year-old Matthew Candler, was initially described as a person of interest in the death of 51-year-old Jeffrey Rawson. On May 1, police responded to a home on Miller Road […]
CHAPLIN, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport agrees to sell Sikorsky Airport for $10M

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Sikorsky Airport is one step closer to having a new owner. The City of Bridgeport Airport Commission has sold Sikorsky Airport to the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) for $10 million, according to Mayor Joseph Ganim’s office. The Federal Aviation Administation (FAA) still has to approve the deal. CAA officials […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Center Square

Wyoming is only state so far to change number of state legislators after redistricting

(The Center Square) – Wyoming enacted new state legislative district boundaries on March 25 when Gov. Mark Gordon (R) allowed the maps to become law without signing them. The bill adds one Senate seat and two House of Representatives seats to the state legislature, meaning that after the 2022 elections, Wyoming will have 31 state senators and 62 state representatives. As of April 14, 44 states have completed legislative redistricting after the 2020 census, and Wyoming is the only one thus far to change its number of legislators.
WYOMING STATE
WTNH

State police help former Polish president with flat tire on I-84

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut State Police Trooper was able to help the former president of Poland who had a flat tire on I-84 in Tolland on Wednesday. State police posted on Facebook that troopers were called to I-84 for the report of a car with a flat tire. When troopers arrived on the […]
TOLLAND, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy