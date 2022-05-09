VIDEO: Governor Lamont signs state budget

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to announce more than $100 million to support Connecticut mental health services. Lamont is expected to hold a news conference in Hartford today where he will make the announcement. The release of more than $100 million in funding was approved during the recently adjourned legislative...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont stopped by the Community Health Resources clinic in Enfield to talk with staff about mental health services. Staff members say the need for mental health and addiction services has only become greater since the start of the pandemic. Jordan Goldberg, a recovery support specialist...
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut health commissioner who was fired in the first weeks of the pandemic has filed a lawsuit against the state, accusing the governor of discriminating against her, a Black woman, by putting several white people in charge of the crisis response. Renee Coleman-Mitchell says in her a federal court […]
HARTFORD, Conn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski issued a statement Wednesday saying he would not attempt to change existing law in Connecticut concerning abortion if he's elected governor in November. However, the Madison businessman said the state “should consider” legislation that would impose a parental notification requirement for...
On Tuesday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he will officially sign into law a bill that expands abortion rights access and protections in the state. A large rally kicked off on Monday morning at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.
Nearly three months after Yale University employee Anton Sovetov was reported missing in early February, his body was found in New York. On Saturday, the body of Sovetov, a 44-year-old graphic designer for the Yale Office of Public Affairs & Communications, was found on the Long Island shoreline, the university announced in a statement on Wednesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed all eight Connecticut counties as either medium or high risk for COVID-19 transmission. The announcement was made Thursday night after officials confirmed the state positivity rate reached a whopping 10.35%. The CDC uses their own community map to track COVID-19 data and...
A longtime lawmaker in Connecticut has checked off a new milestone. Vanessa Roberts Avery, age 47, of West Hartford, has been sworn in as the US Attorney for the District of Connecticut, making her the first Black woman to fill that position. “It is an honor to return to this...
State officials are weeding through 15,000 applications received from people who are hoping to open marijuana businesses. Officials say 8,300 of those applications are from social equity applicants, or those located in mostly urban and low-income areas. Only 12 licenses are available in the first phase. The lottery to decide...
Gov. Charlie Baker said he has concerns undocumented immigrants could inadvertently become registered to vote in Massachusetts if they are allowed to apply for driver’s licenses under a controversial bill that’s inching toward his desk. Proponents of the bill, including Senate President Karen Spilka, say it would boost...
Vanessa Roberts Avery was sworn in as United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut today. Avery, 47, of West Hartford, is the first Black woman to ever hold the position in the state. President Joe Biden nominated Avery to serve as U.S. Attorney on Jan. 26, 2022, and the...
May 11 (Reuters) - A Florida judge on Wednesday said the state's new congressional map, championed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, unconstitutionally dilutes Black citizens' voting power. During a virtual hearing, Circuit Court Judge J. Layne Smith said the map that passed the legislature last month at DeSantis' urging "diminishes...
CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The suspect in a Chaplin homicide was extradited to Connecticut after an arrest in New Hampshire, Connecticut State Police said. The suspect, 46-year-old Matthew Candler, was initially described as a person of interest in the death of 51-year-old Jeffrey Rawson. On May 1, police responded to a home on Miller Road […]
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Sikorsky Airport is one step closer to having a new owner. The City of Bridgeport Airport Commission has sold Sikorsky Airport to the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) for $10 million, according to Mayor Joseph Ganim’s office. The Federal Aviation Administation (FAA) still has to approve the deal. CAA officials […]
(The Center Square) – Wyoming enacted new state legislative district boundaries on March 25 when Gov. Mark Gordon (R) allowed the maps to become law without signing them. The bill adds one Senate seat and two House of Representatives seats to the state legislature, meaning that after the 2022 elections, Wyoming will have 31 state senators and 62 state representatives. As of April 14, 44 states have completed legislative redistricting after the 2020 census, and Wyoming is the only one thus far to change its number of legislators.
TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut State Police Trooper was able to help the former president of Poland who had a flat tire on I-84 in Tolland on Wednesday. State police posted on Facebook that troopers were called to I-84 for the report of a car with a flat tire. When troopers arrived on the […]
Comments / 0