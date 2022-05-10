ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Ice Cream Shops in Rockland County and Bergen County

 4 days ago
There are many options for getting some great ice cream in Rockland and Bergen Counties

Summer is right around the corner. That means tons of fun, sun, and lots and lots of ice cream! Luckily, there are so many options to get some great ice cream in Rockland and Bergen Counties, including places to get homemade ice cream, Italian ices, specialty sundaes, and a little bit of everything in between! Enjoy!

ROCKLAND COUNTY

Twist & Shake

A classic walk-up ice cream shop, Twist & Shake serves soft serve, hard ice cream as well as Italian ices. Specialities include sundaes with tons of options for toppings like chocolate fudge, sprinkles, and whipped cream. Fun flavors like peanut butter and jelly, creamsicle, and the classic twist are sure to be a hit this summer. 243 South Main Street, New City, NY 10956.

The Cone Zone

Known for their decadent ice cream banana boats, the Cone Zone offers four delicious varieties to try like the mud pie made with muddy sneakers ice cream, hot fudge, caramel, heath bar and walnuts, or the Fluffer Nutter Plus made with vanilla ice cream, peanut butter sauce, marshmallow, strawberries and peanuts, to name a few! They also have classic hard ice cream and soft-serve yogurt. 747 West Nyack Road, West Nyack, NY 10994.

Louie’s Ice Cream

A walk-up ice cream spot with great outdoor seating, you and your family will love trying yummy flavors like raspberry, strawberry, cake batter, and pistachio that you can top with colorful mix-ins. 533 Western Highway South, Blauvelt, NY 10913.

SweetGuy Ice Cream Co .

Hooray for the ice cream man. Have ice cream be a part of your kids’ party or event with the SweetGuy. They offer tons of classic favorites as well as gluten-free options that are sure to make your party a hit. Call (845) 499-5480 to book this summer season.

Petey Wheaty's

Serving up yummy hard ice cream cones and baked goods, Petey Wheaty is your go-to place for classic ice cream combinations and new twists. Think: apple pie roll sundae, ice cream sandwich box, and brownie sundaes, to name a few. They also have food where you can make a full night out of it. 145 S Main Street, New City, NY 10956.

BERGEN COUNTY

Mark’s Homemade Ice Cream

Homemade ice cream! Need we say more? A cash onl;y ice cream parlor, you’ll find hard ice cream, soft serve, and sundaes – with all the toppings. 8205 Bergenline Avenue, North Bergen, NJ 07047.

Van Dyk's Homemade Ice Cream

Another homemade ice cream shop in the area, Van Dyk's offers so many delicious flavors. A few that you and your kids might want to try this summer: chocolate chocolate chip, salted caramel truffle, cappuccino Oreo, cheesecake brownie, blueberry pie, and so much more! Cash only. 145 Ackerman Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450.

Cranberry Junction Homemade Ice Cream

Follow the red building to instant sweetness. Classic flavors and sundaes are a hit at this cute shop as well as gelato and smoothies. They also have bench seating where you and your kids can enjoy your sweet treat outside. 19 Temple Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601.

Ernie’s Ice Cream

There is much to choose from at Ernie’s, including soft serve ice cream, dairy-free ice cream, hard ice cream, Italian ice, and their classic Ernielicious hard ice cream with flavors such as chocolate lovers' chocolate, sea salt caramel truffle, and black raspberry blast, to name a few. Homemade sundaes are another favorite as well as their edible cookie dough middles, topped with mini M&M’s and sprinkles. 78 Franklin Turnpike, Mahwah, NJ 07430.

Bischoff's Confectionery

Opened for over 35 years, this family-run creamery offers handcrafted ice cream as well as lunch items and specialty chocolates and candies. Their signature handmade ice cream is served in a glass where your kids can enjoy flavors such as mint chip, almond joy, pecan pralines, and much more. They also offer ice cream sodas, shakes, and an impressive sundae menu. Filled with charm and nostalgia, your family will love this classic confectionery. 468 Cedar Lane, Teaneck, NJ 07666.

Conrad's Confectionery

Conrad’s is full of sweet options, including homemade ice cream, ice cream sandwiches, fruit and ice cream bars, and ice cream pies. You can also take home a pint (or two) with flavors like Butter Pecan, Lemon, Folk Song Mule, Cocoa Mocha, and much more. 107 Westwood Avenue, Westwood, NJ 07675.

BrainFreeze

BrainFreeze serves up a little bit of everything, including sundaes, malts, soft or hard ice cream, sherbet, Italian ices, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cakes, and pies. And since you’re there, you might as well try their signature BrainFreeze option featuring a combination of their soft-serve ice cream whipped together with your favorite toppings such as Oreo cookie, M&M, Reese's cup, cookie dough, butterfinger, health bar, snickers, mint Oreo, banana cream pie, strawberry cheesecake, and Hawaiian. 370 River Road, New Milford, NJ 07646.

Sprinklez

There’s so much sweetness at Sprinklez down to their hand-dipped chocolate cones, classic ice cream sammies, Mexican fresh fruit pops, and delicious custom ice cream cakes. The Big Mama shake is a fun one for sharing where you and your kiddos can enjoy a 32-ounce shake made with a homemade ice cream sammie, ice cream cone, unicorn lollipop, cotton candy, candy bracelets, ring pops, gummies and candies. Whatever you choose, you’ll definitely find something special at Sprinklez. 130 Broadway, Hillsdale, NJ 07642.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Rockland Parent

Rockland Parent

Rockland County, NY
ABOUT

Rockland Parent is the go-to source for parents to find everything they need for their families, including things to do, resources, and local news in Rockland County, NY.

