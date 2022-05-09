ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Liberty, IA

Social Service Grant Application Opens for FY23 Funding

northlibertyiowa.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, the City of North Liberty funds social services to North Liberty residents through a competitive grant process. Applications, available now, will be accepted until June 1, 2022. The City Council will make funding decisions in June and the funds...

northlibertyiowa.org

Comments / 0

1650thefan.com

Former Waterloo Councilwoman Juon Dies

Former Waterloo City Councilwoman Sharon Juon has died. Juon served as an at-large council member and Mayor Pro-tem from 2017-2021. She did not seek re-election last fall due to health reasons. Before she served on the city council, Juon was the Executive Director of the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments—or INRCOG—for 25 years and also held positions at Waterloo Downtown Council and Waterloo Chamber of Commerce. In addition, she served on the boards of the Black Hawk Gaming Association, the Iowa State University Foundation and was a chair for the Cedar Valley United Way. No memorial or funeral services have been announced as yet.
WATERLOO, IA
WHO 13

Iowa schools adjust lunch programs as food costs rise

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Since the pandemic, schools across the nation have offered free lunches, but those programs are expected to come to an end this summer. Many districts in the Des Moines metro are expected to increase the prices of their school lunches for the upcoming school year mostly due to inflation. “So as we’re […]
JOHNSTON, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Community speaks out at Waukee School Board meeting against offensive student presentation

Concerned community members spoke at the Waukee Community School District Board meeting last night about an offensive student presentation. Five ninth grade students at Waukee’s Timberline School created and presented a PowerPoint last week for their social studies class. In that presentation, they used offensive images and language to describe immigrants in Iowa.
WAUKEE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Vision becomes reality at the groundbreaking for 1st and 1st West

Shovels hit the ground on Wednesday in Cedar Rapids at the groundbreaking for 1st and 1st West. The $81.5 million dollar project on the west side of the Cedar River will become the home of a Big Grove Brewery, Pickle Palace Bar and Grill, 270 housing units, a hotel, plaza, and parking garage.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Groundbreaking Announced For Cedar Rapids Downtown Development

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for a downtown Cedar Rapids development project. Development leaders and city officials will be at the construction site at 1st Street and 1st West this Wednesday. The project will be constructed in three phases totaling 11 new buildings between 1st and 3rd Street Southwest. The area was damaged by severe flooding in 2008.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Yale Man Sentenced for False Statements

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says Kendall Dean Kipp, age 53, of Yale, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to three years of probation for making a False Statement. He was also ordered to pay a $9,500 fine and perform 180 hours of community service over a three-year period. According to court documents, Kipp pleaded guilty to the charge on December 16, 2021.
YALE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Farm Kids isn't returning to Des Moines Farmers' Market

One of the most popular food vendors at the Des Moines Farmers' Market announced it will not be returning this year.State of play: Farm Kids Food Co. is known for its iconic green tent and long lines along 4th and Walnut streets.The breakfast spot has sold breakfast burritos and bowls at the downtown market for the last 20 years.What they're saying: “After sitting out of the farmers' market during the Covid-19 pandemic, we came back to market in 2021 excited to once again be a part of our market family. However, something just did not seem the same,” according to a Facebook post from the group.“If there was one thing we learned from the previous summer, it was how much we enjoyed being home with family and enjoying summertime!“What's next: The family that owns the group hasn't decided yet if they'll return to RAGBRAI this year. But they're keeping their equipment so it's possible they could make a comeback.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Grassley urges Iowans to skip grocery stores, buy meat from farmers

DALLAS CENTER, Iowa — Sen. Chuck Grassley has a beef with big meat processors because of rising costs for consumers. On a call Wednesday, he suggested Iowans skip the middle man and buy local to save money. “Don’t buy from JBS and Tyson. Go to your local markets and local kills,” Grassley said. “I could […]
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Only Two Vendors Attended This Farmers Market In Eastern Iowa

It was a pretty sad scene at the farmers market, in Cedar Rapids, at Noelridge Park, Wednesday afternoon. When I first heard about this I just assumed it was because of the outrageous heat wave Iowans have been going through. Only two vendors showed up and fewer than ten customers in the first hour according to KCRG. Through further investigation, I've found out there's a little more two it than just warm temperatures.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
3 News Now

Iowa COVID-19 infection rate accelerating; up 50% in past week

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Iowa jumped 50% in the past week, with an average of about 453 confirmed cases per day, according to data published Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The state recorded 3,172 new cases for the past week, up from 2,114 the...
IOWA STATE

