Social Service Grant Application Opens for FY23 Funding

(Dubuque, IA) — The Dubuque County Supervisors have approved spending five million dollars in federal funding on a permanent stadium next to the “Field of Dreams” movie site near Dyersville — and new non-profit plans to seek other grants and private donations for the 50 million dollar project. Major League Baseball set up the playing field at the site for a nationally televised game last August, with another game scheduled there this summer. Travel Dubuque President Keith Ray says the ball diamond, fencing, and lights are permanent at the site, so the new “This is Iowa Ballpark” non-profit plans to build a permanent club house, concession stands, restrooms, and seating for spectators. The Dubuque County Supervisors agreed to use five million dollars of the county’s American Rescue Plan funding on this project. Dyersville officials have approved one million dollars. Ray says the plan is for the stadium to host events mainly from April through November.
