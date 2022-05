PHILADELPHIA - One of the first displays in the Penn Museum's Africa galleries features a red panel with the heading "The Oba's Palace: Royal Objects Taken by Force." Inside the glass case, an 18th-century carved ivory armlet sits next to a 100-year-old letter written by the brother of a member of the British forces that attacked the palace in 1897, in what is now Nigeria. The letter offers to sell to the museum some of the objects looted in the violent siege.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO