Belvidere, IL

Belvidere’s ‘Sprayground’ opens Tuesday

By Amri Wilder
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The weather is heating up, and one local park district is helping residents stay cool.

The hot temperatures prompted the Belvidere Park District to open its “Sprayground” at Doty Park, 101 Burgess St., earlier than expected. It is a good way to cool off, as it is free.

“We were super anxious, this is kind of the first sign of summer, so we’re all on board,” said Jen Jacky, executive director of the Belvidere Township Park District.

The forecast called for high 80’s, which is why the “Sprayground” opened early. Jacky said that they had to put their original plans on ice after looking at the upcoming forecast.

“So we were supposed to open on Saturday, and we saw the weather,” Jacky said. “It is going to be super hot and sticky, so we decided, the staff, they are awesome, they banded together and got everything together to open early.”

While the “Sprayground” is open, residents will have to wait a little longer for the William Grady Pool to open its doors. Jacky said that it will be available May 28 weather permitting.

“Just looking out in the park and seeing everybody, there was so many people out there. They look so happy,” Jacky said. “I mean, after the crummy weather, who would blame them?”

The “Sprayground” is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

