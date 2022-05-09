ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Tenant: Thousands of bees found in Mississippi apartment

By The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQgYn_0fYHLuPA00

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A woman says she has left a Mississippi apartment where thousands of bees were found living in the walls and ceiling.

Alexa Lee told The Oxford Eagle that she moved to Oxford from Georgia in February to be near her mother. Weeks after moving in, Lee noticed bees hovering outside the apartment she rented at The Links at Oxford. Se said she is allergic to insect bites and stings.

Lee said she notified the front office and they sent maintenance workers and beekeepers. Lee’s brother was visiting, and she said he heard buzzing in a wall. She said she heard the same buzzing in a wall of the apartment’s second bedroom.

Mississippi Aquarium to release 6 endangered sea turtles

Lee met with maintenance representatives and the beekeeper, who were scheduled to remove the bees in late April.

According to Lee, the front office employee said the plan was to break a hole in the ceiling and the walls and remove the bees. Lee was not in the room while the beekeeper and his associates worked. For the 45 minutes they were inside, Lee said she could hear vacuuming through the closed door.

“One one of the guys comes out of the room and when I asked him if it was a lot, he just looked at me — his eyes were big — and said, ‘There were tens of thousands of them,’” Lee said.

Lee said the beekeepers took video and photos of what they found in the walls, including old honeycomb clinging to the ceiling.

A representative for the Links declined to comment to The Oxford Eagle. Lee said she has been unable to break her apartment lease, but has been staying with her mother.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi city struggles to find workers

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — The City of Greenwood is in the midst of an “unprecedented” labor shortage, Mayor Carolyn McAdams said. “We can’t get people to stay working,” she said. “We’ll hire somebody, and they’ll work for a few days and just walk off the job.” The last year has been especially difficult. She said the public […]
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi waterparks to visit for Summer 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Summers in Mississippi can be uncomfortable with the sweltering summer temperatures. With temperatures already reaching the high 80s in the Spring, Mississippi residents or travelers are probably already seeking ways to cool down from the heat. The Magnolia State offers plenty of waterparks where you can cool off. Geyser Falls Water […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Oxford, MS
Government
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
City
Oxford, MS
Oxford, MS
Pets & Animals
Oxford, MS
Lifestyle
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Insect Bites And Stings#Ap#The Oxford Eagle#The Links At Oxford
People

Body Found in Mississippi River Identified as Missing Teen Who Tried to Save 2 Sisters: 'Heartbreaking'

The body of a 15-year-old boy has been identified as Kevin Poole, one of the three children who went missing in the Mississippi River on April 23. A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, said that the teen's body was found in the river around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, reported CBS affiliate WWL-TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
95.3 The Bear

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Family Dollar sued by State of Arkansas over discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in facility caused stores in Mississippi, other states to close

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses...
ARKANSAS STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy