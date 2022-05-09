ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant windmill blades delivered to Erie

By Chelsea Swift
Several windmill blades have been delivered to Erie.

Port Authority representatives said 18 windmill blades have been delivered to Erie. They came all the way from Spain.

Each of the blades is about 240ft long and each weigh 26 tons.

This is the first wind energy delivery of the season.

One company called Carmeuese is expected to exceed the five vessels of wind energy components that were delivered last season.

