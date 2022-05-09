ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Video: Alleged Burglar in Texas Cuts Grass Before Stealing Lawnmower

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 2 days ago

By Tim Binnall

Authorities in Texas are trying to track down an alleged burglar who is accused of cutting the grass outside of a home before subsequently stealing the lawnmower itself. The oddly considerate caper reportedly occurred last month in the city of Port Arthur when, police say, a man named Marcus Renard Hubbard robbed a residence in the community. Near the conclusion of the heist, as seen in the security footage above, the suspect inexplicably filled the homeowner's lawnmower with gas and proceeded to cut their grass in both the front and back of the house.

The impromptu and ill-advised yard work raised eyebrows in the neighborhood and provided more than enough time for police to arrive on the scene to investigate the situation. Upon being spotted, cops contend, Hubbard fled the scene with the lawnmower in tow. No doubt realizing that dragging the pilfered piece of equipment behind him was nearly as bad an idea as the actual mowing itself, he quickly ditched the device and took off running, which allowed him to avoid being caught. Authorities have since identified Hubbard and are in search of the alleged burglar. Should he be brought to justice, one hopes that police can find out what could have possibly possessed him to mow the home's lawn during the robbery.

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

