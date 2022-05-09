ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele, AL

Police recover 250 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop in Alabama

By Drew Taylor
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bj6lM_0fYHHsmY00

STEELE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two men are now in jail after officers the Steele Police Department recovered over 250 pounds of marijuana during a routine traffic stop early Monday morning.

Alabama jail escape: Here is what we know

Steele Police Chief Mark Ward said that at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, a cargo van was pulled over at the 174 mile marker along I-59 North in Steele. During the stop, K9 officer Tara detected marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. During a search of the car, officers located 250 pounds of marijuana that was reportedly hidden in moving boxes and in a tool box.

Ron Banks
Jacory Martin

Jacory Martin, 37, and Ron Banks, 42, were both arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Martin and Banks, both from Charlotte, North Carolina, were both taken to the St. Clair County Jail and each held on $1.5 million bond. Banks is also facing an additional charge of certain persons forbidden to carrying a firearm.

“We don’t like drugs coming through our community,” Ward said. “I’m glad this amount is off the street.”

K9 Officer Tara has been with the department for over a year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Steele, AL
State
Alabama State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Police#Drugs#Wiat#The St Clair County Jail
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WWLP

Cheese-filled pierogis recalled due to undeclared milk

(WWTI) — Several varieties of pierogis have been recalled by the Food and Drug Administration. According to the FDA, Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma’s Cuisine of East Stroudsburg, PA has recalled cheese-filled pierogi products due to an undeclared milk allergen. Recalled products were sold in 1 pound and 3 pound plastic bags under the brand’s Grandma’s […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy